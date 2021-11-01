Unieuro, monstrous offer on the Rowenta vacuum cleaner: 36% less

The scariest day of the year has finally come. However, if you are struggling with household chores, the main “monster” you are dealing with is probably dirt. Don’t worry: it also falls within the context of Unieuro’s Halloween Days an offer on a Rowenta vacuum cleaner that could be for you.

In fact, directly on the main page of the Unieuro portal, what the same chain calls a “monstrous offer” (clearly there is the “pun” due to Halloween) is displayed. More precisely, the Rowenta X-Pert 3.60 RH6974WO electric broom is now sold at a price of 159 euros through the official website of Unieuro. According to what can be read in this last portal, previously the cost of the product was 249.90 euros. This means that you can save 90.90 euros, that is the discount is 36%.

Not bad, bearing in mind also the fact that the Unieuro portal indicates the product as a “novelty”. However, pay attention to the fact that the promotional initiative will remain active only for a relatively few hours following the publication of this news, as the initiative Halloween Days will remain available until November 1, 2021.

Loading... Advertisements

In short, you may want to deepen the Unieuro’s proposal before the “period of the pumpkins” gives way to the beginning of the Christmas carols (for the sake of completeness of information, yes: Michael Bublé has already returned to post videos on YouTube).