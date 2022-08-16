United States, Japan and South Korea conduct anti-missile exercise

While Putin assures that he will arm his allies in Latin America and Africa with modern equipment, the Pentagon reported that the United States, Japan and South Korea participated in missile defense exercises off the coast of Hawaii between August 8 and 14. .

“The United States Navy, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy participated in a ballistic missile search and track and missile warning exercise during the multinational exercise Pacific Dragon off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) in Hawaii,” the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Japan, South Korea and the US share tactical data

Thus, the letter indicates that the three countries have shared information on tactical data, within the framework of their trilateral agreement promoted on June 11 in Singapore at the Shangri La Dialogue security forum.

At that meeting, the defense ministers of the three countries announced an agreement to resume joint military maneuvers to “search for and track ballistic missiles” in order to serve as a deterrent against North Korea.

The joint military exercises between the US, South Korea and Japan had been suspended since December 2017 and were a response to North Korea’s missile tests, although they also have China as a secondary recipient, since Taiwan was mentioned for the first time in this type of trilateral forums.

US tests intercontinental ballistic missile

The Pentagon also confirmed that the US Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Vandeberg Space Force base in California on Tuesday.

The intercontinental ballistic missile re-entry vehicle in question traveled approximately 6,700 kilometers to the Kwajalein atoll, located in the Pacific Ocean.

The statement noted that the self-propelled missile was unarmed and made up of a test re-entry vehicle.

Finally, the text details that the objective of the intercontinental missile test was “to demonstrate the readiness of the US nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.”

Note from MVS News