United States, pregnant woman killed while unloading gifts from her baby shower. The child also died

A 32-year-old woman, seven months pregnant, was killed in front of her home in Philadelphia, United States, as she unloaded gifts from her car during a baby shower, the traditional pregnancy party. The young woman was shot during a shooting that the police described as a “coward”.

MORE INFORMATION

Shooting after the baby shower, the baby also dead

The victim’s name was not released. Law enforcement said the woman was taken to Einstein Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors were unable to save her baby. Investigators are working to identify one or more suspects and find out the reason for the murder.

“The person who did this couldn’t be more cowardly,” Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told local news outlets. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced this morning that the city will offer a $ 50,000 reward to anyone who is able to provide information useful for an arrest.

The reconstruction

The shooting took place around 8:30 pm on a Saturday night in northeastern Philadelphia, when the woman came home from her baby shower and was unloading gifts from her Kia Soul parked outside the house near the intersection of Palmetto and Benner Street in the Lawcrest neighborhood. A police officer on patrol two blocks away heard the shots and found the pregnant woman outside the home shot in the head and stomach. According to the police, at least 11 shells were collected. “It looks like someone was targeting her,” said the deputy police commissioner. There have been 491 homicides in Philadelphia since the beginning of the year, a 13% increase over the same time frame in 2020.