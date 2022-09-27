United States: these are the best cities to work – USA – International

The American dream continues to be an option for many Colombians seeking better living conditions. If that is your case, the US media ‘Wall Street Journal’ carried out an investigation that may interest you.

According to the study, the internationally recognized metropolises such as Chicago, Washington DC or New York, apparently, do not have the best results in labor issues.

On the contrary, it is the smaller cities that are more likely to provide a higher quality of life for residents and migrants. We tell you what they are.

The only metropolis ranked in the top ten best cities to work for in the US is Atlanta, located in the state of Georgia.

8. San Jose

Located in California, the county seat of Santa Clara is regarded as an important technology hub in the San Francisco Bay; Silicon Valley being the ‘jewel in the crown’.

7. Indianapolis

Located in Indiana, it is recognized worldwide for being the home of one of the most important automobile races in the world: The Indianapolis 500.

Mind you, keep in mind that the quality of life is high, but so are the costs.

6.Kansas City

Located in Missouri, in the southern United States, it is a city recognized worldwide for its famous barbecues, jazz culture and fountains. But, what many do not know is that it is the capital of the ‘urban renaissance’ (the adaptation of old structures -Renaissance- to current urbanism) of the country.

Along with Chicago and Cincinnati, it is one of the meat capitals of the United States.

5.Jacksonville

Located in Florida, Jacksonville has the largest park system in the North American country. In addition, it is usually located in the first places with respect to the quality of life of Hispanic immigrants, being qualified as the best city for this population in 2015according to ‘Forbes’ magazine.

4. Salt Lake City

“As the pandemic raged across the US in 2020, no metropolitan area in the country increased the size of its workforce more in percentage terms than the capital of Utah. They also had the lowest average unemployment rate and the highest proportion of people who were working or looking for work,” read a 2021 Wall Street Journal article about the city, located in the state of Utah.

3.Raleigh

Raleigh, North Carolina.

Located in North Carolina, it is one of the cities with the highest economic growth in the United States. According to José Álvarez, from the Prospera institution (which promotes Hispanic entrepreneurship in the North American country), 2020 saw a record of creation of companies in the state.

“There are job opportunities for almost everyone in North Carolina and that is largely due to the reduction in the unemployment rate.”, he explained to the media focused on the Latino public in North America ‘Que Pasa Mi Gente’.

2.Nashville

Located in the state of Tennessee, it is the musical capital of the United States, mainly because it is the cradle of country; but it also awaits one of the strongest economies in the country.

According to information from the British news network ‘BBC’, the city is becoming a haven for small and medium-sized tech companiesgenerating employment and better quality of life for its inhabitants.

1. Austin

Located in Texas, the best city to work was described by the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’ as the Silicon Valley of the South thanks to an exodus of workers from the technology industry that enriches the Texan capital.

That is the case, for example, of Elon Musk, owner of Tesla.

