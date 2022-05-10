Universal Plus: releases for May 2022

Universal Plus, the platform that offers a package of five premium channels with entertainment On Demand of NBCUniversal, has released the premieres of the productions that it will have this month.

If you do not know this recent platform of streaming, we recommend you check this list of new original content coming to Universal +. These are the premieres of May! If you want more entertainment, check out the premieres of HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and what you can’t miss on Netflix before it leaves the catalog.

Premiere series at Universal +

TheNewsreader

In this delightful series for media lovers, sparks fly between the two anchors of a hit news show set in 1980s Australia.

mom upstream

The fiction centers on Jill Kargman who plays a satirical version of herself, Jill Weber, who embraces her quirky and unconventional life with her husband, Andy Weber (Andy Buckley), three wonderful children, and her best friend, Vanessa Wrigley ( K. K. Glick). However, the elegant and decadent world of the classic blue blood family tries to resist all temptations.

First-run movies at Universal +

The lighthouse

In the 1890s, two lighthouse keepers facing a four-week shift together battle the constant temptation to drift into madness on a remote and mysterious New England island.

Last Christmas: Another chance to love

Emilia Clarke plays Kate, a young woman who works as an elf in a Christmas store that opens all year. Kate wanders London facing bad luck and a host of bad decisions until she meets Tom, a generous man with a mysterious past who challenges Kate’s cynical view of the world.