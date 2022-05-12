Univision signs Cuban Aly Sánchez as presenter

The American Hispanic television network Univision signed the popular Cuban actress aly sanchez as co-host of the program “El News Café”.

the too influencerwhich has hundreds of thousands of followers on social networks, joins presenter Alberto Sardiñas in the show, which is broadcast from 7 to 8 in the morning, Monday through Friday, on the UniMás 69 channel, and from 1 to 2 in the afternoon on WLTV, Univision 23.

“El News Café” has been hosted by Sardiñas for the past four years and is South Florida’s original news and variety show, featuring fun and relevant conversations on current affairs, news headlines, tips and tricks on its menu. of experts, humor and many useful tips for viewers, indicates the official statement.

The network, which is the largest provider of Spanish-language content in the United States, said that Aly Sánchez “offers versatility and great talent” and that, in addition to being a “charming actress,” she is a “prolific social media influencer.”

“We know that Aly will be loved by our audience and we are excited to see Aly and Alberto elevate ‘El News Café,'” said Claudia Puig, president and general manager of Univision Miami.

The first show with Aly as co-host will air next Monday, May 16.

“You know how much I dreamed of this moment, perhaps for many it is not important, but I have worked hard for 14 years for this day, I have never gotten up early as happy as today and I had the privilege of sitting with a host who respects and helps those who have his side, with a team that gave me plenty of love and made me feel loved,” Aly wrote last March, when she attended the program as a guest.

After his departure from AmericaTeVéthe Cuban actress started the YouTube show “Tu Break con Aly”, which lasted only a few months, and more recently started a project with fellow Cuban influencer Camila Guiribitey –Aly and Mila–, which they broadcast on social networks.

However, in recent years, Aly has focused on her work as an influencer, she has invested in her popular character Migdalia Rondón and performs live in Miami with her Fortune Hunter show, alongside actress Zajaris Fernández.

This will not be Aly Sánchez’s first job with Univision. The Cuban artist was part of the entertainment program with the highest audience, “Sábado Gigante”, and she participated in soap operas such as “Necesito una Amiga” and “Alma Indomable”.

