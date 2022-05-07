Unknown hepatitis in children, virologist Perno: “Among the suspects Sars Cov 2 and Long Covid. But there is no certainty that it is a virus”

If it were an investigation we could say that the hypotheses are all on the ground. And actually, a bit of an investigation is the hunt for the person in charge ofhepatitis of unknown origin in children which has caused, fortunately in a few cases, inflammation so severe that a liver transplantation. There are currently around 200 cases considered as such in the world and many scientists are trying to understand what triggers the inflammation. Among the suspects are adenovirus 41, but also Sars Cov 2 or Long Covid. But none of these hypotheses satisfies, at least for the moment, Koch’s postulates or the criteria that help to scientifically establish the cause-effect relationship between a microorganism and a disease. We asked Carlo Federico Pernohead of the Department of Microbiology and Diagnostics of Immunology of theBambino Gesù Hospital in Romehis opinion.

Professor why, despite the efforts, we do not know the cause of these hepatitis that worry so much?

It took us two and a half years to discover that the HIV virus was the cause of AIDS, to discover that Sars Cov 2 causes Covid it took a few months. It is not obvious and there is a lot of work to be done. But most importantly, we don’t have any clear and certain evidence at the moment that there is a virus behind these hepatitis.

Therefore?

I tell you more, we have no certain evidence that we are talking about something new. All over the world, many cases of hepatitis of unknown origin are recorded every year. Hepatitis itself is not infectious because this term indicates inflammation of the liver; if it is viral it is precisely because it is caused by a virus. Due to Covid we rightly have a greater attention to everything we observe, but there is no certainty that it is something new. The characterization of the approximately 200 cases worldwide is very generic: only increased transaminases (liver damage index) are a common denominator. And that’s not enough to say that we have a new disease or that we have a new virus.

So even the hypothesis of English doctors on adenovirus 41 (present “only” in 70% of the cases observed by them) loses its strength

Adenovirus remains a primary suspect, not the suspect. But we find adenovirus because we look for it. The question is “in how many cases was there already in the past?”. In short, today there is no cause and effect relationship between adenovirus and hepatitis. Adenoviruses do not usually cause liver infections. We are infected every day with viruses that do not give any pathology, but if we looked for them daily, we could probably find them. In short, we must find the one that has a cause and effect relationship with the pathology we are studying.

With what tools? What kind of tests or analyzes?

The first is the postulate of Koch, a great German microbiologist of the beginning of the last century, who established criteria to determine precisely the cause and effect relationship between a germ and disease. And the first is that I always have to find the germ: this does not mean 100% but at least almost always, 70% seems little to me. Incidentally, finding adenovirus in feces is not a sign of liver infection, it could be if we find it in the blood. But the question is “has adenovirus always been found in the blood?”: We don’t have clear answers. In an important number of cases, the presence of Sars Cov 2 was also recorded. Here too, the question is: “Was the virus found during hepatitis, or were there any signs of Sars Cov 2 infection in the past?”. The difference is huge: because if patients had had Sars Cov 2 during hepatitis we could think of a form of hepatitis caused by the coronavirus, instead if they had had it in the past we could think of a form of Long Covid.

We have learned that Sars Cov 2 is responsible for our immune system’s violent responses and causing inflammation. Can we then put Sars Cov 2 among the suspects?

It could be an important suspect because Sars Cov 2 gives a systemic disease affecting the lungs, brain, blood, heart: it can cause hepatitis. I will tell you more, there is also that Long Covid manifests itself with a late liver inflammation due to the general inflammation caused by Covid. But even Covid we have not found it in all or at least we have not found antibodies in all (sign of a Sars Cov 2 infection). So the hypothesis remains that the Sars Cov 2 directly or indirectly may have played a role. Fortunately, from a clinical point of view, the numbers of hepatitis do not take off, and obviously this does not help us to have more cases to understand what is happening. We are in a cognitive phase in which a new virus cannot be ruled out. We must not stop, but at the moment we are working across the board.