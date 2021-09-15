Until agreement do you part

It’s available online from today, Wednesday 15 September, the sixth episode of the podcast series As long as agreement does not separate you, edited by Maria Luisa Missiaggia, lawyer Matrimonialist and the family of the Forum of Rome, with thirty years of experience in the field and founder of Studiodonne ONLUS.

Subject of this episode, the divorce between Johnny Depp And Amber Heard. The lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia analyzes the case starting from their marriage which, right from the start, showed signs of crisis. After only a year from their wedding, in fact, Ms. Heard has publicly confessed to having been abused by her ex-husband. Statements that immediately generated Depp’s reaction, thus ending up triggering a real media and, above all, judicial battle.

A clash that, as it emerges during the episode, leads the two ex-spouses to suffer huge losses of money over the years with repercussions – especially in the case of the Hollywood actor – also at work.

Stories like these, however, occur every day, even in Italian courts, where ordinary citizens find themselves living years of battles without often consciously realizing that they are harming themselves first and foremost. Precisely from the desire to see cases of this type decrease, the lawyer Missiaggia has chosen to retrace this story to show the listener how limiting and self-defeating it is to spend one’s life fighting for a story that has now come to an end.

Loading... Advertisements

“There are so many divorces that take place between violence and legal costs“ He claims the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia, which continues: “Lies, accusations and spite to vent the anger that each separation brings with it. Yet, it would be enough to look at everything from a different perspective, perhaps more selfish: the end of a story is certainly the beginning of something new. And violence solves nothing: it just generates more violence in a spiral that has no end“.

As long as agreement does not separate you is a podcast series by the lawyer Maria Luisa Missiaggia that you can listen to for free in streaming on the platforms Spotify, Google Podcast And Apple Podcast.