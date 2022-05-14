‘Until money do us part’: how do the actors look today? – Cinema and TV – Culture

In the years 2006 and 2007 in the televisions of Colombia they showed the soap opera ‘Until death do us part’ by the channel ‘RCN’. In it, a humble young man named ‘Rafael Méndez’ (Víctor Hugo Cabrera) meets ‘Alejandra Maldonado’ (Marcela Carvajal), a woman of high status, due to a car accident and her life takes a 180 degree turn.

This project conquered the hearts of Colombians and viewers abroad with its fun plot. After more than 10 years of its broadcast, it returned with a ‘remake’, but perhaps you have come to wonder what happened to these initial actors after production ended. Here we show you how they look today and what they do.

Marcela Carvajal

Marcela She was the protagonist of ‘Until silver separates us’ and played ‘Alejandra Maldonado’. Carvajal, 52, is one of the most recognized actresses in Colombia. After this novel, she participated in other television projects such as ‘La Nocturna’ (2020), ‘Alicia’s Labyrinth’ (2014-2015), ‘Against Time’ (2016), among others.

In addition, he has a YouTube channel where he teaches yoga and a book that talks about this ancient practice.

Carvajal is one of the most recognized actresses in Colombia. Photo: RCN channel / Instagram @ mcarvajal28

Victor Hugo Cabrera

In the novel he plays ‘Rafael Méndez’, who was another of the protagonists. Cabrera, who is currently 54 years old, has dedicated a large part of his life to acting and has participated in different projects such as ‘Bermúdez’ (2009), ‘El Garañón del Millón’ (2008) and ‘Confidencial’ (2011).

Nevertheless, since 2011 he has not acted again and it is unknown what he decides todayalthough he remains active on social networks.

Since 2011 he has not acted again and it is unknown what he decides today, although he remains active on social networks. Photo: RCN Channel / Instagram @victorcabrerap_

Katherine Porto

Porto played Susana Rengifo and is currently an actress and presenter in Colombia. Since the end of ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, he has acted in different novels such as ‘Amar y tener’ (2011), ‘Bolívar’ (2019), ‘Primate’ (2022), among others.Currently the actress is 45 years old, is married to Max Oldham and has a son, Alejandro Araújo.

Since the end of ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, he has acted in different soap operas. Photo: RCN Channel / Instagram @katherineporto_

Claudia Liliana Gonzalez de la Torre

In the novel it was ‘María Victoria Parra’ or ‘La pajarita’. Since she finished ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’, Claudia, 44, He has continued in the acting field and has participated in novels such as ‘El clone’ (2010), ‘La Niña’ (2016), ‘La nocturna’ (2020), among other projects.

Claudia has continued in the middle of acting. Photo: RCN Channel / Instagram @lilianagonzalezactriz

Lincoln Palomeque

In ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’ he played the role of Nelson Ospina. After the soap opera he continued in the world of acting, where he has participated in different television and film projects.

She has been part of productions such as: ‘I wait for you there’ (2013), ‘Señora Acero’ (2014-2016), ‘Alma de hero’ (2019), ‘Café con aroma de mujer’ (2021), among others.

Palomeque, 45, was married to the presenter Carolina Cruz and they had two children, but they recently separated.

After the soap opera, he continued in the world of acting, where he has participated in different television and film projects. Photo: RCN channel / Instagram @lincpal

Martha Isabel Bolanos

In the telenovela she played Claudia Bermúdez. Martha Isabel is also remembered for participating in ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ as ‘Pupuchurra’. Bolaños, 48, has decided to dedicate his life to acting and since then he has participated in projects such as: ‘Pobres rico’ (2012), ‘El capo 3’ (2014), ‘Amparó arrebato’ (2020).

María Isabel is also remembered for participating in ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’ as ‘Pupuchurra’. Photo: RCN channel / Instagram @marthaisabelii

Gustavo Angel

Ángel played Rubén Valenzuela in ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’. He is currently 52 years old and is dedicated to acting. He has been part of International productions such as ‘Narcos’ (2017), ‘El general Naranjo’ (2019-2020), ‘Dueños del paradise’ (2015)among other.

Currently he is dedicated to acting and has been part of productions of international stature. Photo: RCN channel / Instagram @gusarcangel

The remake of Telemundo

Telemundo and RCN announced a ‘remake’ of ‘Hasta que la plata nos separe’. This time, the production was made with different actors: Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Martínez, as protagonists and who play ‘Alejandra Maldonado’ and ‘Rafael Méndez’.

Also in the cast is Gregorio Pernía, Juliette Pardau, Stephania Duque, Fabián Ríos, Juliá Arango and Lorna Cepeda. It also has the special participation of Mexican actors Alejandro Tommasi and Laura Flores.

