Up to 4 million dollars: The five most expensive dresses that have passed through the red carpet of the Oscars

Next Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the Oscar awards. The show will be broadcast from the iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. But before the award ceremony, Hollywood actors and stars will show off their best looks on the Red carpet.

As is traditional in each delivery of the awards given by the Academies of the Arts, the nominees, presenters and guests turn heads showing off exclusive designs from the most renowned fashion houses.

Year after year, celebrities put themselves in the hands of the best designers to wear elegant suits and dressessome of which have become iconic over time, especially for their high value.

For the same reason, in the preview of the 2022 Oscar Awards in TimeX We review the five most expensive dresses that have passed through the red carpet of the event that celebrates the best of the film industry.

The five most expensive dresses that have passed through the red carpet of the Oscar Awards

Jennifer Lawrence

In 2013, the actress, who won the statuette for Best Actress that year, arrived in an elegant pastel pink haute couture dress from the Dior fashion house. The outfit, in which she also fell down the stairs receiving her award, is the most expensive in the event’s history and is valued at $4 million.

Nicole Kidman

When she was still a couple in Tom Cruise (1997), the actress walked the red carpet in a stylish green dress with floral embroidery and a side slit in the skirt. The Dior signature design cost $2 million.

Cate Blanchette

In 2007 the award-winning actress arrived with a metallic design of 200,000 dollars. The design house in charge was Armani Privé, who made a metallic dress studded with Swarovski crystals with an asymmetrical neckline.

Lupita Nyong’o

In 2015, the red carpet was marked by the presence of Lupita Nyong’o, who dazzled in a white dress full of pearls. By Calvin Klein, the look included 6,000 hand-sewn pearls, bringing the price to $150,000.

Cate Blanchett

From the hand of Armani Privé, Cate Blanchet appears again in the ranking for her 2014 look. The nude dress was embroidered with gold Swarovski crystals, costing $100,000.

