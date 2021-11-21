Update 1.02 available for all platforms – Nerd4.life

Rockstar Games released theUpdate 1.02 from GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for all platforms, the first in a series of corrective patches that should address the numerous problems currently affecting the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. According to the update notes, they have been fixed over 50 bugs and miscellaneous errors.

Yesterday Rockstar Games with a statement apologized for the problems of the collection and admitted that this does not reach the established quality standards. For this reason, various patches will be released in the coming weeks with the aim of improving the three remasters. Not only that, the original versions will soon be available on the Rockstar Store, which will be free for those who have purchased the Definitive Edition for PC.

The official notes complete Update 1.02 of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition are available on the official Rockstar Games support page at this address (at the moment they are in English, but the Italian translation should arrive soon). Among the general changes made by the update, we find fixes for problems related to collisions, incorrect or incorrectly positioned textures, localization, polygonal models of the characters during the cutscenes and much more. Also fixed bugs related to missions and obtaining trophies and achievements.

Many players will be happy to hear that the rain now it is much less invasive and annoying on GTA San Andreas, as you can see for yourself in this video:

As mentioned above, this is only the first of a series of Updates with which Rockstar Games intends to solve the numerous technical flaws that currently afflict GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which we have extensively talked about in our review.