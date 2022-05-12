Update to Android 13 – the 93 mobiles that will receive it

Share

Are you waiting for the update to Android 13? If you have one of these devices, you will be able to enjoy the new version of Android soon.

android 13 is the latest version of Google’s operating system, which is released in late summer 2022. As every year, the update will begin its deployment between Google Pixel series devicesbefore beginning to reach the rest of the models of the different manufacturers.

Over time, brands have been announcing the Android 13 availability on your different devices. let’s review what are mobile phones and tablets that they are going to update to Android 13, and when they will do it, in those cases in which there are confirmed dates.

Before continuing, it is worth mentioning that the list does not contain all models compatible with the update. Only those whose brands have publicly confirmed that will be updated, either through a communication or by the conditions of their respective support policies. Therefore, with the passage of time they will go away adding new models as manufacturers announce their upgrade plans.

ASUS phones that will update to Android 13

One more year, ASUS has decided to join the list of brands that offer their consumers the possibility of try the latest available version of Android through a beta program. At the moment, this version is available for the ZenFone 8.

Google Pixel phones that will update to Android 13

How could it be otherwise, the google-pixel will receive the update, being the first models to be able to update to the most recent version. All models in the series released from 2019 are compatible with Android 13.

Pixel 6Pro – Beta now available

– Beta now available Pixel 6 – Beta now available

– Beta now available Pixel 6a

Pixel 5a 5G – Beta now available

– Beta now available Pixel 5 – Beta now available

– Beta now available Pixel 4a (5G) – Beta now available

– Beta now available Pixel 4a – Beta now available

– Beta now available Pixel 4XL – Beta now available

– Beta now available Pixel 4 – Beta now available

How to install Android 13 on a compatible mobile

Lenovo phones that will update to Android 13

At the moment, Lenovo has only confirmed the update for one of its devices: the lenovo p12 pro tablet. In addition, it is already possible to test the beta version of Android 13 on said equipment.

Nokia phones that will update to Android 13

Although Nokia’s update policy has been getting worse little by little since its return to the telephone market thanks to Android, the brand continues to bet on offer beta versions of the latest system editions to some of its consumers. In this case, the holders of the nokia x20 You can now enjoy Android 13 in beta form. Later, other models will be added to the list.

OnePlus phones that will update to Android 13

Although OnePlus mobile software now depends on ColorOS advances, the brand continues to offer previews of the next versions of Android to its consumers. Those people who have a OnePlus 10 Proyou can try the latest version now.

OPPO phones that will update to Android 13

A good number of OPPO terminals are expected to be updated to Android 13. However, the Chinese company has not yet shared a complete list of devices that will receive the new version.

Yes, it has launched, instead, a ColorOS beta program based on Android 13 for two of its latest flagships.

Realme phones that will update to Android 13

To this day, the realme GT 2 Pro It is the only realme model with the confirmed update to Android 13 and a beta program available. Despite this, it is expected that there will be at least 35 different realme mobiles with the update to Android 13 available sooner or later.

Samsung phones that will update to Android 13

Samsung does not offer any kind of Android 13 beta program for its devices yet. However, it is the brand with the clearer and better defined update policythanks to which, we know that there will be more than 70 phones and tablets with the confirmed update.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy S21 (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy S20 (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 5G

Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3

Samsung Galaxy ZFlip 3

Galaxy A73

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A33

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A52

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A Quantum

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

Samsung Galaxy A03s

Samsung Galaxy A12 / A12 Nacho

Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A03

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M62

Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M22

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M23

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy F62

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F23

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (LTE/5G)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 (2021)

Sharp phones that will update to Android 13

It may not be a very popular smartphone brand in the West, but the Japanese firm Sharp It has already joined the Android 13 beta program with one of its latest star models.

Tecno phones that will update to Android 13

Tecno, the popular company that focuses its business on the Indian market, is also used to offer good support facing your devices.

When will Android 13 arrive on your mobile?

Vivo mobiles that will update to Android 13

Like OPPO, its sister company live it has also started offering an Android 13 beta program for one of its most recent flagships.

Xiaomi phones that will update to Android 13

We have a more or less clear idea of ​​the Xiaomi phones that will not be updated to Android 13, as well as those that could receive the update to MIUI 14. However, the reality is that, for now, the brand has only confirmed three devices as compatible with the update:

ZTE phones that will update to Android 13

ZTE is another of the brands that has started testing Android 13 on one of its flagship devices, the recent ZTE Axon 40 Ultra presented in China just a few days ago.

