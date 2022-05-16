Urban Fashion: fashion in Paris

Be part of a strange club where caffeine and champagne are flowing, would you like it? Where is the fashion planet posed during the Parisian fashion shows? How to be in the right place at the right time? IDEAT deciphers fashion in Paris and has tracked down the best addresses in this area. They are also very popular the rest of the year, for real people, because fashion tastes good!

Twice a year, Paris brings together artists, beautiful people, models and fashionistas for a particular marathon. No bib but stilettos, no ranking but whispers, no podium, they say runway Where catwalk. It’s the season to walk the Parisian sidewalks by targeting three sectors where collectible sneakers and designer shoes will melt the asphalt. It’s also the time to be very careful behind the wheel: influencers, socialites and bloggers spring up without warning.

Met in the Marais, Shasha, a photographer (left). / Rue Vieille-du-Temple (3rd), Café La Perle (on the right). Young-Ah Kim

Fashion Week, all fashion lovers want to be part of it. To pick up ideas, come across implausible looks, observe the one-upmanship of a seemingly frivolous industry, but one that brings in billions, track down improbable outfits, spy on wealthy customers dressed in petrodollars at the entrance to fashion shows, try to access it for the privilege of standing in an overheated room hoping for it to start. Between haute couture and ready-to-wear, between masculine and feminine, 36 effervescent days draw more than 5,000 visitors from all over the world each year.

Where do they sleep? Where do they eat (when they eat)? Where are they dancing? The events are organized in emblematic places in Paris, like the Grand Palais, dubbed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel, the Palais de Chaillot (Rochas), the Palais Galliera or the Palais de Tokyo, but the invitation cards sometimes direct towards surprising addresses, such as the Republican Guard carousel (Hermès), the Longchamp racecourse (Dior), even the Hôtel du Crédit foncier de France (The Row), where guests were drenched in detox juice. Some embassies are spots to watch, without neglecting other unusual sites, such as the Aquarium of Paris…

The “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime” exhibition at the MAD. Christophe Delliere

In March, for Fashion Week fall-winter 2022-2023, a crowd of young people jostled to wait – too long – Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna… (pregnant and all wrapped in transparencies), in front of the Brogniart palace where the brand Off -White paid homage to Virgil Abloh. Some had not hesitated to run to the Paris Le Bourget exhibition center to see Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina at the Balenciaga presentation. To see and be seen, it is appropriate therefore to hang out in a few well-targeted neighborhoods and especially at the right times.

Borough tribes

Rue du Bac (7th), the Sézane boutique. Young-Ah Kim

Some only sail around the VIIIand and of the XVIand, strongholds of haute couture and palaces. Another obedience does not leave the Marais, and ready-to-wear swears only by the XIand. The eye of the storm nevertheless remains the Ier arrondissement, between the Louvre, the Grand Palais and the Tuileries where many events take place. In the paths of the garden, the outfits of the influencers sting the eyes. We can hope to meet Virginie Dhello, alias Vee, Mélanie Huynh or Patricia Bright, priestesses of style. As for the palaces, head for the lobby of the Meurice, where the princesses sleep, or the bar of the Plaza Athénée – by managing to sneak into one of the evenings organized by the fashion houses.

In front of the hotels on rue de Rivoli, the groupies try to catch a glimpse of the stars invited by the aforementioned labels (sometimes paid for by them) to decorate the front rows nicely. We can scrutinize the fashion divas and eye Gigi Hadid’s new look. Still on the right bank, the Golden Triangle (avenues Montaigne, Champs-Élysées and George-V), frequented by big brands and petro-princesses, slumps and drifts to the left bank, along a north-south axis which leads to the Palais de Chaillot and the Trocadéro, where Saint Laurent usually sets up its huge box, passing by the Palais de Tokyo, which hosts a number of events and presentations.

The boutique hotel, Maison Breguet. Young-Ah Kim

Just as there are geographical camps, there are those who are attached to good old brands and those who swear by novelty. The first continue to go to Castel, which has taken on its colors (red), mourn Montana (a select Germanopratin club on rue Saint-Benoît), a few meters from the Café de Flore, which has just shrunk into an Italian restaurant. We will much prefer Loulou, the MAD restaurant, which overlooks the Tuileries, whose menu is delicious, and the Silencio des Prés, recent unmissable spot, ten years after the birth of the Lynchian big brother, the Silencio de la rue Montmartre.

The hottest restaurants during Fashion Week

Jean-François Piège’s Mimosa restaurant in the 1st arrondissement of Paris. Young-Ah Kim

“The House of Caviar, during fashion shows, it’s the Flunch des Halles. » The phrase, stolen by our fashion master, Loïc Prigent, is taken from his cult book (I love fashion but that’s all I hate, ed. Grasset). And it’s true, the House of Caviar attracts, in its whimsical decor signed Oitoemponto and inspired by the Orient-Express, an extravagant fauna, seduced by the sturgeon eggs full of trace elements and which do not land on the hips. With a hazelnut flavored vodka, it’s perfect.

At Drouant, where Hermès, Valentino and Balenciaga are used to organizing events, we will come across, with a bit of luck, Hedi Slimane or Fabrizio Casiraghi. Dinners are always in order at Brasserie Lipp and Café de Flore. In the Golden Triangle, it is at La Demeure Montaigne that we meet the rich and famous. Creator teams definitely prefer the XIand arrondissement of Paris, as we have said, and find themselves, for example, to party at La Casbah, rue de la Forge-Royale, very convenient for slipping from the cocktail bar to the live club passing by the restaurant, for those who still have energy.

View from the rooftop of the Bulgari Paris hotel. DR

Two attitudes then: those who take full advantage of the champagne fountains, ephemeral meetings and parties until the end of the night to evacuate stress, and those who approach the event like great athletes, with a bang healthy. The main thing – when the agenda has gone crazy and several dinner invitations are looming per evening – is to have a good driver!

For breakfast, or rather the coffee to go before the first collection, head to Café Nuances (25, rue Danielle-Casanova) which roasts its vintages and blends unpublished in a canon space, sublimated by the young collective of architects Uchronia. Great chances of meeting designers and fashion editors there. We can also be invited to share the first meal of the day in an incongruous place. Place your cup of tea in the middle of the shoes of the shoemaker Cosmoparis, for example. Even in times of rush, we skip (dry) not lunch!

Le Silencio des Près, in the 6th arrondissement of Paris. Young-Ah Kim

When he hasn’t swallowed a bottle of water and a few crisps accompanied by a vitamin C tablet in an Uber between two presentations, the pro avoids overheating by having lunch on the go with a perfectly dosed snack: celery juice, iced premium matcha from Toraya (canteen in Virginia Dhello), kale, acai bowl, even a few “fashion oysters” for trace elements. The server who would offer the dessert menu during Fashion Week should change jobs. To recharge their batteries and let go of the pressure, some let off steam at the Punch Boxing Studio (3, rue de Richelieu) or treat themselves to a quick yoga break.

L’after show is the ideal interval to debrief, exchange their impressions on the creations, “unzip” or praise, invent a legend or put to death. Now’s the time to snoop around the hotel bars whose chefs are dreaming up “haute couture bites”. We remember the ephemeral place in the colors of the Chopard house at the Hôtel Vendôme, the Ritz Bar which chose to open its doors last fall – right during Fashion Week –, just to delicately pose some pretty girls and pretty boys in this modern version of the Belle Époque decor to launch his new square lawn.

The capital seen from the sky. Young-Ah Kim

The Grand Hôtel du Palais-Royal offered, as for him, a menu of “beauty cocktails”. Dinner is the highlight of the day. At Gigi Paris, the popular table perched at the top of the Champs-Élysées theater, where the brands of Avenue Montaigne gather their guests. Chiara Ferragni and Anthony Vaccarello love it. The Fitz Group’s latest restaurant, Vesper, seduces trend junkies with its sea urchin coral maki accompanied by Peruvian beer. Keep having fun until the end of the night. At the boudoir bar of the Fitzgerald restaurant, reminiscent of prohibition, or at Roxie’s, which revives the spirit of the Chicago of the time in the heart of Paris, sulphurous atmosphere and dim lights like a music hall… To be trendy, live hidden. In these settings, in Paris, we reconnect with the pleasure of dancing, dancing, dancing freely, before finding our driver for a new fashion marathon. In few hours !

