US-China tensions, Beijing replies to Biden: “It will pay for the boycott of the Olympics. It is a violation of political neutrality in sport”

The United States “They will pay” for the diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics. This is Beijing’s harsh response to the American president’s announcement Joe Biden, which in the past few hours has formalized the decision of do not send representatives to Beijing 2022, accusing China of not respecting the human rights of minorities. Tension between the two shores of the Pacific is skyrocketing: Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, in a note, spoke of “ideological prejudice “ by the US, reiterating its “firm opposition” and threatening countermeasures. “It is a violation of political neutrality in sport“, He said:” The US attempt to interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics for ideological prejudice, based on lies and rumors, will only expose its sinister intentions, “Zhao added, stressing that the United States” should stop politicizing it. sport and to interfere with words and actions against the Beijing Olympics, otherwise they will undermine the dialogue and cooperation between the two countries in a number of important international and regional areas and issues ”. “The so-called ‘diplomatic boycott’ by the United States is a self-directed political farce “ and a reflection of “Cold War mentality,” he concluded.

Read Also Usa, the White House announces the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Olympics

According to the Olympic rules, the note reads, “foreign officials can participate in the Games at the invitation of their national Olympic committees”. As a host country, China is ready for the Beijing Winter Games, “open to all athletes and guests. As for those who say they don’t want to come, the answer is that ‘whether you come or not’, the Olympic and Paralympic Games are there and will be a success ”. The US government’s decision “reflects its Cold War mentality. The US only wants to politicize sport, create divisions and provoke clashes. This approach will not find support and is doomed to fail ”, making Washington“ only Fr.more isolated, in opposition to the trend of the times and to the vast majority of countries and people around the world “.

Read Also Video summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping: the US and China try a rapprochement (including on the climate), but it is still a clash over Taiwan

Washington’s announcement had been in the air for some time, given the pressure from many circles inside and outside Congress to adopt a hard line that sends China a clear message on the front of the defense of human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang. In fact, Beijing is accused of stifling the voice of its opponents and of violate the freedoms of religious minorities like that of the Uighurs, persecuted and subjected to torture and violence. A situation, the latter, that the White House has defined bluntly “genocide“. Biden’s decision is however a disgrace of those destined to leave their mark over time by making the resumption of dialogue is even more difficult, also because it paves the way for a mass diplomatic boycott that has not been seen since the days of Cold War. The move by the American president, in fact, should open the door to similar decisions by other countries, starting with Australia and the United Kingdom.

To return to situations of Olympic boycott we must go back to 1980, when Jimmy Carter’s administration led over 60 countries that did not participate in the Moscow Games to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In retaliation four years later, fifteen countries along with the Soviet Union boycotted the Los Angeles Games.