US Court agrees to cancel the Stay in Mexico program

The United States Supreme Court announced that he ruled in favor of the government of President Joe Biden being able to cancel the immigration program stay in mexico.

Through a release, it was detailed that the Court denied Texas and Missouri keep the program in force, with which the asylum seekers await the resolution of their cases in Mexico.

In a five-to-four decision, the Court established that the program, Introduced by former President Donald Trumpis not required by federal immigration law.

“Hundreds of applicants arriving overland from Mexico were returned to that country to await the results of their deportation proceedings under section 1229a of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA),” the statement said.

Texas and Missouri have sued, asserting that federal law requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain people who enter the United States illegally or send them to a neighboring country while they are being carried out. their deportation and asylum proceedings.

Controversy over the Stay in Mexico program

The administration of President Joe Biden, who since his arrival announced that would suspend the programargued that federal officials may release many of the country’s asylum seekers while they await hearings.

Read: “Stay in Mexico is a threat to the asylum system”: UN

Following the start of his term in 2021, Biden suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols (Stay in Mexico), but a Texas judge ordered them to be reinstated.

During his campaign, one of Biden’s commitments was to make key changes to immigration procedures, including that they be completed within six months of an individual’s return to Mexico.

In addition, he proposed providing opportunities for safe access to the country and for people to be able to communicate with their legal representatives during their interviews and hearings in Court, as well as better procedures to improve the principles of non-refoulement.