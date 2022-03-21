US expects more cases; China tightens confinement by COVID- Uno TV

United States (US) expects an increase in COVID-19 cases; In addition, authorities of China announced on Sunday a tightening of confinement measuresamid the increase in cases in the United Kingdom.

US expects more coronavirus cases

Top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Sunday that he hopes to see a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We can expect to see an increase.”. Anthony Fauci

Fauci said he doesn’t foresee the need to reverse the recent loosening of restrictions on wearing masks indoors.

China registers increase in cases

The authorities of China announced on Sunday a tightening of confinement measures in the northeast of the country, just when the southern metropolis of shenzhen he was preparing to lift his restrictions.

China registered this Sunday 4 thousand 53 new cases of COVID-19two thirds of them in Jilinborder province with North Korea and Russia.

China tightens confinement due to COVID rebound. Photo: AFP

The inhabitants of the homonymous city of Jilinof 4.5 million inhabitants, will not be able to leave their homes for three days starting at midnight on Monday, the mayor’s office said.

The city of Changchun, Chinaconfined since the beginning of the month, announced for its part that it will tighten its measures for three days and now only medical personnel and other people linked to the pandemic will be able to leave.

Since the beginning of the confinement, on March 11, the 9 million inhabitants of Changchun they could go out once every two days to buy food.

China records two COVID deaths in more than a year

It is worth mentioning that the new measures are given after China recorded on Saturday first two deaths from COVID-19 in more than a year.

Tens of millions of people are currently confined to China and authorities are working to free up hospital beds amid fears the outbreak could put the healthcare system under great pressure.

The end of the pandemic is not yet near

A spokesman for the World Health Organization said on Friday that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic was a long way off, citing a rise in cases in its latest weekly data.

The UN health agency has previously said the acute phase of the pandemic could end this year, but it would depend on how quickly we meet its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population in each country, among other factors.

After more than a month of decline, COVID cases began to rise around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province struggling to contain an outbreak.

A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its cousin, the BA.2 subvariant, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the agency said. who.