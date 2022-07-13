US media omit meeting between Biden and AMLO on their web front pages

In a review of different local newspapers in the United States, it was observed that the main front pages of the internet did not appear with the news of the meeting between Lopez Obrador and its counterpart Joe Biden.

Newspapers such as The Washington Post, The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times, to mention a few, omitted said meeting, where they highlighted the trial that continues after the storming the capitol which was directed by the former president, donald trump.

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Photo: Screenshot

Meeting between AMLO and Biden

This Tuesday, July 12, the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, where they discussed issues such as migration crisis and inflationin addition to other topics of interest to both nations.

President López Obrador reported that after this working visit he will return to Mexico City on Wednesday afternoon.

