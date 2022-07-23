US Prosecutor calls Ebrard by phone to discuss the extradition of Caro Quintero

Washington.- The Attorney General of the United States, Merrick Garland, called the Mexican Foreign Minister this Friday, Marcelo Ebrardto talk about the extradition to the US of the capo Rafael Caro Quinterothe most wanted fugitive by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA, in English).

In a statement, the US Department of Justice reported that Garland called Ebrard by phone to thank the Government of Mexico for the arrest last Friday of Caro Quintero, accused in the US of various criminal charges such as the kidnapping and murder of the agent of the DEA Enrique “Kiki” Camarena” in 1985.

The representatives of both countries reiterated their commitment to work quickly on the extradition of the drug trafficker.

Caro Quintero, for whom a reward of $20 million for information for his capture, he was arrested on Friday in the municipality of Guachochi, in the northern state of Chihuahua.

The arrest of the 69-year-old drug trafficker was due to the fact that the authorities had allegedly detected that he returned to criminal activity on a minimal scale, according to official sources.

Born on October 3, 1952, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, cradle of the great Mexican capos, Caro Quintero, who amassed a great fortune, founded his cartel together with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, alias “Don Neto” .

The arrest of Caro Quintero occurred days after the meeting of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with his counterpart from the United States, Joe Biden, in Washington. At the end of November 2019, a Mexican federal judge granted the drug lord an injunction against extradition to the United States.

However, last October the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) denied the amparo against the extradition of the drug trafficker, a fugitive since he left prison in 2013 due to a judicial ruling that was later revoked.

