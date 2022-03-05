US sanctions Putin’s “front man”, his spokesman and other Russian oligarchs

The United States on Thursday announced sanctions on eight Russian oligarchs and their relatives, including President Vladimir Putin’s alleged “front man” Alisher Usmanov and Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

The State Department also banned the entry into the US of 19 Russian oligarchs and their relativeswhile the Treasury blocked the possible assets under US jurisdiction of seven Russian organizations and 26 individuals that promote “disinformation” about the war in Ukraine.

“We continue to impose very harsh sanctions on Putin and those around him”said the president of the United States, Joe Biden, in remarks to the press at the beginning of a meeting with his cabinet.

The new restrictions seek to make the list of oligarchs sanctioned by the United States overlap as much as possible with the one announced on Monday by the European Union (EU), and Biden’s spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, stressed that even more will be added in the coming days. names to the list.

The main difference between the European and the American sanctions is that the latter also affect the families of the oligarchs, because Washington wants to prevent as much as possible that these elites transfer their wealth to others.

Usmanov, whom the EU considers Putin’s “front man,” is a metals tycoon and one of the richest men in Russia and the world, with a fortune currently estimated by Forbes at more than $14 billion.

German authorities seized on Wednesday a superyacht valued at almost 600 million dollars that was owned by Usmanov, and the Treasury banned this Thursday the use in the US of that ship and a huge private plane of the tycoon, valued at up to 500 million dollars.

Along with Usmanov and Peskov, Nikolai Tokarev also appears on the listCEO of Transneft, a major Russian oil and gas company, and two real estate companies he owns, as well as his wife and daughter, are sanctioned.

Another of those penalized is Sergei Chemezov, director of Rostec, parent company of the largest Russian arms exporter (Rosoboronexport); along with his wife, his son and his stepdaughter.

In addition, Yevgeny Prigozhin appearsdubbed Putin’s “chef” because his catering companies often host Kremlin banquets, and who was already subject to US sanctions but is being redesignated by the Treasury to also include his three companies and his family.

There are also two other friends of Putin already sanctioned by Washington, Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, as well as their relatives; with former Russian Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, his five companies, his wife, his children and their companies.

However, two figures that are on the EU list do not appear on the Treasury sanctions list: businessmen Petr Aven and Mikhail Fridman, of whom the latter owned the Dia supermarket chain until his resignation on Tuesday. .