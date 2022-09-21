US Secretary of State meets with the Alliance for Development

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, met with representatives of the Alliance for Development in Democracy (ADD), made up of Ecuador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Panama.

The different Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member countries participated in the meeting. Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez was representing the Dominican Republic.

The United States has been listed by the group as a “strategic partner” to secure the supply chain, strengthen trade, encourage investment and reactivate the economy.

“The Alliance for Development in Democracy, a partnership of Ecuador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and the United States, will create a better environment for democracy and private sector investment, generating lasting and inclusive economic growth,” Blinken wrote. along with pictures of the participants.

During the meeting Secretary Blinken, predicted that the second year of the ADD will be the one with the greatest impact and that within different aspects there is talk of the inclusion of the four member countries in the Chips Act which contemplates a total amount of US54 billion in investment channeled in favor of strategic allies of the United States.

In addition, he was direct in raising the Alliance’s involvement as a strategic issue for the US, noting that “this group represents our third largest trading partner in the region.”

Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Panama are the founding members of the Alliance for Development in Democracy. In one of the first agreements they agreed to promote concrete actions for the economic growth of their peoples, based on respect for human rights, sustainability and democratic values.

In addition to solutions to the crisis in Haiti, the defense of democratic values, with the call for the freedom of political prisoners in Nicaragua and the promotion of trade.