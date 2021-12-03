US, will the Supreme Court review the abortion law? – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

Under review restrictions passed in Mississippi. The sentence is expected at the beginning of the summer, but the proceedings have already begun. Six out of nine judges are conservative. Before the court, the confrontation of pro-choice and pro-life

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON – Yesterday was a very busy day in and out of the United States Supreme Court building in Washington. Outside, the pro-life and pro choice, pro or anti abortion camps confronted each other between slogans and protests. Or, to be more precise, between the side in favor of confirmation and the one for modification, if not for the total abolition of the sentence Roe v. Wade which since 1973 has legitimized termination of pregnancy throughout the American territory.

Within the court, the nine judges of the Court examined a specific dossier, the constitutional case brought by Jackson Women’Health Organization against the law passed in 2018 by the Republican-controlled Mississippi parliament. The law prohibits the use of abortion after the fifteenth week of pregnancy. The Planned Parenthood v. Casey of 1972 establishes, however, that abortion is practicable until the fetus is self-sufficient, that is, up to about seven months of pregnancy. The issue, of course, is of epochal importance for American society.

Yesterday the judges mainly listened to the arguments of the parties, intervening with several questions. What can we get out of it? Let’s try with a summary by points.

1.The Supreme Court will probably rule between May and June, that is, at the end of this year’s session. From here until then, the internal debate will be more and more intense and bitter. Six judges are an expression of the conservative world, three are progressive. But the first block does not appear, at least for now, so compact. The general impression that the Roe v. Wade it will not remain as it is. Two possibilities: its total cancellation or, as seems more likely, a restrictive reformulation.

2.The Court will rule bearing in mind that increasingly strict laws are multiplying in the country. Texas is the most binding: abortion allowed for serious reasons only up to six weeks, that is, until the heartbeat of the unborn child is noticeable. The high magistrates, therefore, will have to make a choice not only on principles, but also very concrete ones, indicating which should be the new model to follow.

3.Both conservatives and progressives are preparing for the post-Roe world. About 20 states led by Republican Governors they are ready to totally eliminate the right of choice of women, in the name of safeguarding the future life. But the states ruled by the Democrats they declare that they still want to keep the current legislation that allows the termination of pregnancy. In June, whatever the court’s decision, America will be even more divided.