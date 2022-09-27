USA: Man arrested for planning massacre in California

Authorities in Northern California reported the arrest of a man who allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting “in the style” of the 2017 massacre in Las Vegasand assassinate law enforcement officers.

Dallas Marsh37, was arrested Sunday morning at a motel in the city of Chico, north of Californialocal police said.

The Chico Police Department explained in a statement that it received information about threats “to kill specific individuals and law enforcement officers” made by Marsh.

The subject was also “preparing to commit a ‘Vegas-style’ mass shooting with a specific deadline,” police said.

Following an investigation by the Violence Suppression Unit (VSU) of the Chico Police Departmentdetectives obtained evidence about the suspect’s plans.

Police did not say what kind of evidence was found, and whether Marsh had any weapons.

The man remains in custody without bail.

After his arrest, Marsh threatened to kill more officers and their families, hitting an officer with a table during the interview process.

Police requested additional charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and threats of violence against officers when Marsh was booked into the county jail. Butte county.

Massacre in Vegas

Next Saturday, October 1, the fifth anniversary of the massacre of Las Vegasin which 60 people were killed and more than 400 injured when a gunman opened fire on a crowd enjoying a music festival.

stephen paddock, 64, barricaded himself inside a hotel room, from where he fired into the crowd in the deadliest mass shooting by an individual in US history to date. (EFE)

