USA: New COVID outbreaks show post-pandemic life

The United States is getting its first look at what it means to have coronavirus outbreaks in this almost unrestricted new phase, and the pool of the newly infected is star-studded.

Cabinet members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Broadway actors and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut have all tested positive. Outbreaks at Georgetown and Johns Hopkins universities are forcing the return of mask requirements on those campuses as officials seek room to quarantine.

Known infections reveal just the tip of the iceberg, as actors and politicians regularly undergo diagnostic tests at work. The official figures are surely a much lesser reflection of how widely the virus is circulating due to the availability of home tests and the fact that those who get mildly ill don’t even bother to take them.

Nationwide, mask use is at its lowest level since April 2020, said Ali Mokdad, a professor of sanitation at the University of Washington, Seattle campus. For every 100 infections, only 7 are recorded in official counts, according to the most recent estimate from his modeling group. That means a place like New York City, which averages 1,600 cases a day, has a drastically higher true total.

Mokdad hopes that the high level of immunity created in the United States by previous vaccinations and infections will protect the country from a large surge.

“We’re going to have some infections here and there, but it’s not going to shut down the country,” Mokdad said. “Life has to go on. We have to be vaccinated and with reinforcements. We have to protect the vulnerable, but we have to get used to this.”

On Broadway, several performances of the comedy “Plaza Suite” were canceled after Matthew Broderick tested positive, followed by his wife and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. Daniel Craig was also left out of “Macbeth.”

Large indoor gatherings where mask wearing is optional have also led to new infections. A prominent party in Washington, the capital, is now being considered as a possible superspreader event. Other outbreaks outside of regularly tested groups may go undetected, said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation in Washington.

“It is more difficult now than before to know what is happening. The future is a little more confusing because we don’t have the same amount of information at our fingertips,” Michaud said.