USDC leaves Tether behind in terms of market capacity and becomes the first on Ethereum

There have always been clashes recently between the two most popular stablecoins, USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT). But recently, USDC is creating a notable milestone as it outperforms Tether on the Ethereum network in terms of total supply. As of 2016, Tether appears to be the flagship stablecoin, ranking as the most popular. This is after its market share with BitUSD and NuBits (USNBT). Since its launch in 2014, Tether has operated on Omni.

However, it later emerged to the fore as BitUSD and NuBits lost their shedding users and dollar peg, which threw them into obscurity. In 2018, USDC came into sight as a solid competitor for Tether. While Tether appears to be undercover due to some uncertainty with its support, USDC appears with more transparency and adequate regulation.

The current supply of USDC and USDT on Ethereum is 40.6 billion and 39.82 billion, respectively. This now puts USD Coin ahead of Tether on the network. However, Tether still stands as the most notable stablecoin having a total supply of 78.5 billion tokens. Furthermore, the asset has approximately 38.7 million tokens on the Tron network which represents almost half of its total supply. Additionally, Tether tokens are available on Solana, BSC, Polygon, Huobi ECO Chain, Avalanche, and 13 other chains, as well as L2 solutions.

Factors that contributed to the decline of Tether (USDT)

Over the years, the gradual decline in Tether’s public imagery is attributed to many doubts surrounding its support. Eyebrows were raised on both the collateralisation of the stablecoin and her reserved funds management strategy. In its move to clear up the numerous doubts, consolidated double reserves were issued. These reports came from Moore Caymon, an accounting firm, in 2021 regarding Tether’s financial reserves.

The stablecoin’s latest financial report revealed its $ 30.8 billion held in an unclear commercial paper. This was in addition to other assets that are supporting USDT. For its part, USDC boasts a total supply of 45.7 billion tokens running across 21 different L2 chains and solutions. Additionally, USDC has two key issuers; Circle and Coinbase, a digital payments service. Additionally, Circle is backed by China Everbright Bank, Bitmain and eight other companies.

The Circle depicts a high transparency on its reserves; it is still below the expectations of some critics. Following an announcement in August 2021 by Emile Choi, the president of Coinbase, there has been a full shift to US cash and Treasuries in support of USDC reserves.

A report by an independent accountant from Grant Thornton showed that the shift implementation took place on October 27, 2021. On their centralized stablecoins, the top three remain USDT, USDC and BUSD. However, there has been an increase in the proliferation of decentralized versions of stablecoins.

