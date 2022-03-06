Use of Face Masks Changed in San Diego Classrooms – NBC 7 San Diego

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Unified School District (SDSUD) will allow students and staff to enter without face coverings when they return to campus after spring break on April 4, the district announced Thursday.

The change in stance came a day after the CDC recategorized community transmission of COVID-19 in San Diego County from major to minor.

The above rating, plus historic case increases after the extended holidays, were the reasons SDSUD said earlier this week that it would wait until at least mid-April to drop its indoor mandate despite the governor of California Gavin Newsom said Monday that indoor masks would become an option for districts after March 12.

“Again, after spring break, masks will be strongly recommended, but will no longer be necessary (except when required by public health orders in special circumstances, such as students attending school during quarantine),” he said. the district to staff and families on Friday.

The district said it will provide students with home COVID-19 tests to use before returning to schools after spring break.

“This strategy worked extremely well before winter break and we are grateful that we have enough testing to be able to repeat the process,” the district said.

If the CDC’s assessment of community transmission in San Diego changes, SDUSD said it will be ready to resume its indoor mask-wearing policy.

On Tuesday, SDUSD board member Richard Barrera said the district was unlikely to consider lifting the indoor mask requirement before mid-April, citing case surges after the past holidays.

Barrera told TELEMUNDO 20 that at that point, the district will want to make sure rates continue to decline or at least remain stable.

Following the governor’s announcement Monday, San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said it was a “safe and responsible step in the right direction.”

“We have had one of the lowest rates of school closures in the country, but due to the availability of the vaccine and therapeutic treatments, now is the time to resume our lives without COVID dominating daily action,” Fletcher said in a statement.