Vadhir Derbez participates in American action film

In 2021, Vadhir Derbez starred in the Hollywood film The Seventh Day next to Guy Pearce. Now, he returns to the cinema as part of the star cast of the American blockbuster white-elephant . The actor reveals what his experience was like in this action-packed film.

“It’s an action film; For all the people who love action movies, this is going to fascinate them. It has a very interesting story where all the characters, really, have a very good plot,” Derbez told People en Español.

“The cast that the film has is great; having Michael Rooker, John Malkovich, Olga Kurylenko, who was a girl Bond, to Bruce Willis, legend and that it was an honor to work with him”, said the actor.

For this film, the also singer put aside his image of heartthrob and good boy to become Carlo García, a man without principles.

“I’m lovin ‘it. There’s a lot of characters that I’ve done that are always kind of in the same vein, but I always try to get out of that; whether it changes its look or the genre of the movie or the series is different, ”she commented.