Vadhir Derbez participates in American action film
In 2021, Vadhir Derbez starred in the Hollywood film The Seventh Day next to Guy Pearce. Now, he returns to the cinema as part of the star cast of the American blockbuster white-elephant. The actor reveals what his experience was like in this action-packed film.
“It’s an action film; For all the people who love action movies, this is going to fascinate them. It has a very interesting story where all the characters, really, have a very good plot,” Derbez told People en Español.
“The cast that the film has is great; having Michael Rooker, John Malkovich, Olga Kurylenko, who was a girl Bond, to Bruce Willis, legend and that it was an honor to work with him”, said the actor.
For this film, the also singer put aside his image of heartthrob and good boy to become Carlo García, a man without principles.
“I’m lovin ‘it. There’s a lot of characters that I’ve done that are always kind of in the same vein, but I always try to get out of that; whether it changes its look or the genre of the movie or the series is different, ”she commented.
“In this case, what father could also put me in the shoes of something totally different from what I am, like a cold-blooded thug who doesn’t have that sensitivity and doesn’t care about anything other than getting the job done; he tries to earn the respect of others and the people he’s going to be working with,” he continued. “I love that people see me in a different character,” he said.
Now, Vadhir Derbez is happy to be part of this wave of people who are doing international projects, so he will continue to work tirelessly.
“On a professional level, I see it as one more project that brings me closer to continuing to fulfill my dreams. Another popcorn that I really wanted to do and that I did. I wanted to do an action movie, to be able to be with a different, interesting cast and it will prepare, ”he commented.