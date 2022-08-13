Valentino presented his collection with Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton — Very Cosmopolitan

The pink or fuchsia color is one of the trends of this year 2022, Valentino became one of the firms that seized it. The Italian Maison changed the color red for pink, and to reinforce its commitment to it, it opted for a campaign in pure color where the actress Zendaya Coleman and the Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton are the protagonists.

The campaign is called “Valentino Pink PP”, and was directed by the designer and creative director of the Italian House, Pierpaolo Piccioli. While the styling of the entire proposal, he made it Law Roach one of the most important advisers in Hollywood.

Both Zendaya and Lewis pose relaxed with a capsule of clothes in total pink, and even the bet on the scene matches.

Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton are fashion fanatics and every time they go to events of this nature, they become the focus of attention. At the spring-summer 2022 fashion show where Valentino presented the Pink collection, both attended and from there this new campaign began to be forged.

For his part, Lewis in his careers with F1 always attends with striking looks, and great designers. The seven-time world champion has a positive energy, which is why Pierpaolo visited him at one of his races to invite him to participate in the campaign.

“Lewis believes in what he does and shows it with a natural intensity. I have seen him committing himself to social causes with great independence, I have seen him wear a pink total look. He couldn’t think of a better friend for this campaign. He will give an empathic, human, inspiring message and it will be real, like the person behind the celebrity, ”the creative director detailed.

Zendaya is one of Valentino’s female ambassadors. In the Pink campaign she wears the Maison’s viral platforms, mini dresses, and Roman Stud and One Stud bags.

Lewis wears the One Stud sneakers. For this monochrome campaign, photographer Michael Bailey Gates was in charge of portraying Lewis and Zendaya.

Valentino’s new proposal reinforces the ideals of identity, diversity and empathy.