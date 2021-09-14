Valeria Golino debuts on The Morning show: “#MeToo uncomfortable on TV: I denounce the hypocrisies”

The dark side of the #MeToo, insta-feminism for the use and consumption of social media, the extremism of those who would literally want to erase those who made a mistake and are already paying – if not prison – a hard cultural and social exile. Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon from this Friday on Apple tv + with the second season of The Morning Show, the first TV series that in 2019 told about sexual abuse in a television station, and next to them there is a new face: that of Valeria Golino, 55, here in the role of a woman the documentarian Paola Lambruschini, famous in fiction for having made a film in defense of Amanda Knox – who makes war against the extremism of #MeToo. Without neighborhood.

FEAR

“This time I was afraid of leaving the pens – comments the actress, fan of the series on the advice of her friend Isabella Ferrari and enlisted this season on a direct call from the same casting director who made her debut in the United States, thirty years ago – because I understood that my character was the one who told the best of all the #MeToo post, but only after I realized that certain jokes made me pronounce them because I am European, and I can tell those things. They took the risk with the foreigner, let’s say ».

It is up to his character, staged from the second episode to take the defense of Mitch Kessler, the toxic male protagonist of the first season, attacked while eating an ice cream, in his self-exile in Italy, by a girl armed with a cell phone. It is here that Golino, in the best monologue of the series, transgresses all the rules of politically correct in two minutes of applause. Inveighs against facade feminism (“I fought so that you could be a bitch today, make sure you don’t waste my effort”), cancel culture (“You can do nothing but live and suffer publicly – she tells Kessler – even if you decide to kill yourself, they’ll say you’re a coward “), conformism (” Nobody is safe anymore in a world obsessed with fairness “) and even against certain clichés about Italians (” If you don’t like something about Italians, say right away that we are fascists “).

ITALY PRESENT

An Italy that returns, in the series, several times: as a galley location of the relationship between Lambruschini and Kessler, as news in the news (the series, rewritten to include the pandemic, records the beginning of the epidemic in Lombardy), in the music ( Paolo Conte, Adriano Celentano), even in one of the episode titles (“L’amara vita”), the one in which Golino and Aniston meet for the first time. “Aniston? A war machine. Kind and very affectionate. Witherspoon I only saw her on Zoom, but with her, if it hadn’t been for Covid, we would certainly have dated ”.

As for the positions expressed by her character – around which, in the United States, a certain apprehension is perceived: Golino was not even present at the launch conference, the actress says she is “aligned. Obviously I share the opinion on social feminism. However, this does not mean that it does not support the civil battles of women, in which I have always believed. But cancel culture is something dull and bigoted. It is ignorance. It is not feminism, but fanaticism ».

TEN EPISODES

Distributed in ten episodes, the series touches on hot topics such as homophobia, body shaming, the taboo of aging. «The story becomes unified, we have new characters – says Jennifer Aniston, producer and interpreter in the role of journalist Alex Levy – but above all we will have to deal with the repercussions of what happened in the first season. We will put on the table the discussion born around the new relationship of women with power, also talking about those things that people today are forced to say in a whisper, behind closed doors ». The issues at stake are those around which Hollywood morality (and not only) revolves: how far is it right to go to punish the abuse of power? What role do the media play in attributing blame and responsibility? “Exiling a person, or condemning him to oblivion, always has a human cost – commented the other producer Reese Witherspoon, in the series in the role of Bradley Jackson – and today it is particularly difficult to understand where the truth is, in a world in which the competition between the newspapers is turning into a fight ».