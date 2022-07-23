Valery Revello why her eyes are different colors: what condition does she have and why her eyes are two colors | Instagram | Photos | NTLR | entertainment

Valery Revello She is one of the Peruvian models that has great activity in social networks. The still wife of Sergio Peña has managed to captivate all her followers with her undoubted beauty, however, she has a characteristic in her gaze that has not gone unnoticed by all her fans.

The influencer has a condition that causes her eyes to be unevenly colored. Here we tell you what it is.

YOU CAN SEE: Valery Revello reveals new details of his love past related to Sergio Peña

What condition does Valery Revello have that causes her eyes to be a different color?

Sergio Peña’s ex-partner, Valery Revello is characterized by having a great physical attractiveness that is highly admired by his loyal followers. Her beauty is distinguished from the others by a feature of her eyes, which far from being a defect, has given her one of the most infamous looks of the Peruvian show business.

This feature responds to Heterochromia, a condition in which the eyes have a different colored iris. In the case of the model, one of her eyes is green, while the other is brown.

Valery Revello has a unique feature in his eyes. Photo: Valery Revello/Instagram

What causes Heterochromia?

Heterochromia is an anomaly in which the eyes are of different shades. This condition is not very common in people and can appear from birth or soon after.

Nevertheless, this condition may be caused by disease, injury, genetic mosaicism, or an inherited genetic trait. Different colored eyes can also occur due to bleeding or a foreign object in the eye, glaucoma, or some medications to treat it.

It is worth mentioning that even a slight inflammation of the eye can cause this condition.

Other celebrities who also have Heterochromia

Valery Revello is not the only celebrity with this genetic alteration in her eyes, there are celebrities who also have this condition.

Mila Kunis, Nathy Peluso, Demi Moore, Henry Cavill, are some of the stars with this eye condition.

Celebrities with Heterochromia. Photo: Glamor.mx

Valery Revello shows off her eyes on social networks

This condition that Valery Revello has in her eyes has turned out to be an attribute for her, who does not hesitate to show off her look on social networks. The influencer shared a clip of her on her TikTok account where she emphasizes the color of her iris.

Who is Valery Revello?

Valery Teves Revello is a Peruvian model and influencer who, in addition, He has a bachelor’s degree in International Business from the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola and Universidad Andrés Bello.

She married soccer player Sergio Peña, however, they are currently separated after a media scandal in the first months of 2022.

Valery Revello is currently separated from soccer player Sergio Peña. Photo: Valery Revello/Instagram

Valery Revello explains why she married Sergio Peña

During a live broadcast he made on his social networks, Valery Revello answered a user’s question regarding why she had decided to marry very young with Sergio Pena:

“I think I got married young because apart from being very much in love, I was pregnant and we wanted to have our baby within wedlock. That’s what we thought and that’s how it was, just like that.”