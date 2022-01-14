Valve does not provide for any other postponement, sent hundreds of dev kits – Nerd4.life

Despite the pandemic issues and component sourcing, Valve confirmed that the shipments from Steam Deck they will start at the end of February as scheduled. In short, barring unwelcome last-minute unforeseen events, there will be no no other postponements.

The confirmation came via a post on Steam, where we also learn that Gabe Newell’s company is continuing to work on the Steam Deck “Verified” program so that users can make sure that the console is compatible with a greater number of games and has sent hundreds of Dev Kits to developers.

A series of Steam Decks in testing

“We are on track to deliver Steam Deck on schedule. Despite the pandemic, supply and shipping issues, we should be able to start shipments by the end of February,” reads the post on Steam.

“At the same time, we have continued to work on the Verified program on Steam Deck. Soon you will be able to view the compatibility status on the Deck for an ever-growing number of titles.”

“It’s very important to give developers the ability to test their games in order to get that nice green ‘Verified on Deck’ badge, so we’re sending out significant amounts of dev kits to developers. We’ve approved another wave of dev kits, and hundreds of them. of these have been shipped within the last month (and we are continuing to approve and ship more). ”

Steam Deck pre-orders began in July last year, with Valve planning to launch its console before Christmas. As we know, unfortunately the production problems caused by the shortage of components, the well-known semiconductor crisis that also affects the production of PS5 and Xbox Series X, forced Valve to postpone the launch to February 2022.