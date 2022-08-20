‘Vampire Academy’ Bares Its Fangs Testing Rose and Lissa’s Friendship in First Trailer

Julie Plec, showrunner with an extensive television career in the field of teen fantasy, ran out of ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ and ‘Legacies’ on the same day. The CW took out the scythe to make a ruthless purge and took ‘Charmed’, ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Batwoman’, ‘The 4400’ or ‘In the Dark’, in addition to the aforementioned series. The case of ‘Legacies’ resonated especially because this television fiction created by Plec was the last survivor of the ‘Vampire Chronicles’ universewhich was saying goodbye after being on screen for more than a decade.

Plec, with a stroke of the pen, ran out of two of his proposals. Said void is what ‘Vampire Academy’ would now fill, a series along the lines of the previous works of the aforementioned showrunner, one of the few in the industry with its own fan base. It is those followers who have already made it clear that they are going to be there. “This series is going to make it big in the streaming world, especially since the movie didn’t give this story what the episodic format can provide”, reads one of the comments of the first trailer. ‘Vampire Academy’ supposes a new adaptation of the Richelle Mead novels that were brought to the big screen in 2014. In that film Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry embodied the protagonists, Rose and Lissa, who in this case come to life thanks to Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves. Both embody the star duo, a warrior and her best friend, a princess in need of protection.

As the newly released trailer progresses, a new threat will test the friendship of both, who will try to stay together as their world falls apart. The Dhampir Rose swears to give her life for Lissa, a vampire with royal blood whose destiny is to sit on the throne of the Moroi.. Of course a couple of love interests will further complicate the situation, with Kieron Moore in the role of Dimitri Belikov, one of Rose’s instructors. with whom he shares a tremendous attraction; and Andre Dae Kim as Christian Ozera, a Moroi shunned by the vampire elite as a result of his parents’ sins.

romance and danger

Marguerite Macintyre, who already worked with Plec on ‘The Originals’ is also the executive producer of ‘Vampire Academy’, a series that has chosen to launch a very direct and accessible bait. And it is that the lore of the novels is vast, with six deliveries that generously immerse themselves in a world full of magic and creatures. According to the official synopsis we are before “A story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, the friendship of two young men transcends their social status as they prepare to complete their education and take their place in vampire society.. One as a powerful royal, the other as a half-vampire guardian who keeps training hard to protect herself against the savage ‘Strigoi’, a vampire race that threatens to tear her society apart if the royals’ infighting doesn’t stop. they get it first”.