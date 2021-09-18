Van Helsing: plot, cast and curiosities about Hugh Jackman’s film







The famous and feared Count Dracula has always been a recurring character in the cinema, the protagonist of films such as Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Dracula Untold, Blade: Trinity and in animated form also of the trilogy of Transylvania hotels. Ever since the character was created by the writer Bram Stoker in 1897, he often had to confront his archenemy, the vampire hunter Abraham Val Helsing. This character was finally the protagonist of a film of his own, entitled precisely Van Helsing and released in theaters in 2004 under the direction of Stephen Sommers.

Particularly known for directing The Mummy And The Mummy – The ReturnSommers, also the screenwriter of the film, was naturally inspired by Stoker’s novel, but for his film he was also based on other related works. Particularly, Van Helsing is a tribute to the classic horror films made between the 1930s and 1940s by Universal and featuring creatures such as Frankenstein, the Werewolf, Doctor Jekyll and his evil counterpart Mister Hyde. Beyond the mystery And The house of horrors these are just two of the titles indicated by Sommers as the main sources of inspiration.







Precisely the presence of these creatures and such atmospheres has led the film to establish itself as a good success, with a collection of over 300 million dollars against a budget of 160. For lovers of this type of film, where the horror joins action and strong emotions, Val Helsing is an unmissable title. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Van Helsing: the plot of the film

The story told by the film opens in 1887, in Transylvania, where Dr. Victor Frankenstein is completing his latest creation thanks to the complicity and support of Count Dracula. The vampire, however, would like the doctor to help him give birth to a lineage of his own, with whom he can rule the world. Because he refuses, Dracula is forced to kill him, then making his newly finished creature escape. Despite not having his own army, Dracula nevertheless remains extremely feared in the territory, continuing to spread violence and death.

To try to counter it, the Vatican hires the supernatural hunter Van Helsing, the only one who seems to be able to carry out this mission. Together with the young friar Carl, Van Helsing therefore arrives in Transylvania, where he meets the princess Anna Valerious. As he conducts his investigation, the hunter delves deeper and deeper into the mysteries of the place, eventually discovering something terrible. Dracula, in fact, seems to have found a way to give life to hordes of merciless creatures. Before they acquire life, Van Helsing will have to kill his rival, but also collides with the creature of Frankenstein and some werewolves.

Van Helsing: the cast of the film

To play the role of the famous vampire hunter Van Helsing, we find the actor Hugh Jackman, which at that time became particularly popular for his role as Wolverine in X-Men. Precisely because of the filming of the sequel to this one, the actor necessarily had to wear short hair. To take on the role of Van Helsing, therefore, he found himself having to wear extensions to get long hair. As usual, the actor then underwent a rigorous training, which allowed him to interpret many of the more complex scenes without the need to resort to doubles. Next to him, in the role of Anna Valerious, there is the actress Kate Beckinsale, already famous for the saga of Underworld, also starring vampires and werewolves.

The actor finds himself in the role of Count Dracula Richard Roxburgh, who also got to be able to interpret all the stunts planned for the character without stunts. The Italian Silvia Colloca plays as Verona, one of Dracula’s wives. In reality, the actress is indeed married to Roxburgh. They are then present Samuel West for the role of Victor Frankenstein, while Shuler Henry gives life to the Frankenstein monster. They also complete the cast David Wenham as Carl, Anna’s brother, Will Kemp in those of the Wolf Man and Robbie Coltrane, known as Hagrid in the saga of Harry Potter, in those of Mr. Hyde.

Van Helsing: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Van Helsing it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Saturday 18th September at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

