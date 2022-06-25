Vanessa Hudgens exudes glamor with transparent maxi dress at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens was one of dozens of stars attending the popular music festival Coachellacelebrated on Indian, Calif.

Via social networks shared some details of her fun weekend in the company of her best friends. In almost all the photos of her, she was seen cheerfully wearing her best spring outfits designed exclusively for him. festival.

Vanessa went to her account Instagram to share a series of photos wearing one of his outfits of styleor hippie chic with all the glamor that characterizes it.

It was a sheer yellow maxi dress with a deep neckline, long lantern sleeves, a daring opening on the right leg and a belt that helped to highlight her tiny waist.

The design, which featured loose details and ruffles, exposed a Swimwear with printed green and blue stripes, composed of a support cup push up and neck halterin addition to a bikini of the same style.

added sandals naked of thin straps, multiple colored bracelets, style necklaces boho-chic, a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a knitted tote bag.

He combined his make-up with the outfit, which highlighted her fine features. Meanwhile, his black hair was styled in a high ponytail with marked curls and fringes on the sides.

In other publications, the star of High School Musical showed off more revealing outfits ideal for the theme of the festival and hot weather that prevailed the first weekend of Coachella.

One of the outfits it was a sheer mesh dress silver with a brown monokini with a v-neckline and exposed panels on the sides of the abdomen.

The look helped show off her worked figurethe result of its strict subsistence allowance Pescarian, ketogenic and intermittent fasting, in addition to its routines based on pilates, ballet and yoga.

Hudgens is a frequent attendee at Coachellaafter two years of restrictions and cancellations due to the pandemic, was able to enjoy the first part of the concert series to the fullest. In one post she wrote: “Freedom, perspective and love. That’s what life is about”.

In recent weeks she has been keeping busy with a project seriesincluding an advertising campaign for fabletics where he collaborates as the main image, designer and ambassador of the recent sports collection.

Also, he has been working with Zack Snyder to give voice to a character from the animated series Army of the Dead: Las Vegas made by Netflix and that it will be released sometime in 2022.

MA

