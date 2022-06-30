Vanessa Hudgens Is The Latest To Try The “Glazed Donut” Nail Trend

Vanessa Hudgens put her own spin on Hailey Bieber’s favorite new nail trend. On Tuesday, the actor took on the “frosted donut” nail trend for a test courtesy of the manicurist. Zola Ganzorigt, the mastermind behind brilliant design. While Bieber’s nude manicure resulted in a shimmer, Hudgens opted for an extra-sweet opaque white look that makes us wish for a trip to the salon.

“When your nails match your pearls,” Hudgens captioned photos of the manicure on her Instagram Stories, which she teamed with a Mudd Pearl necklace and an oversized pearlescent button-down shirt. Like the chrome nails we’ve been seeing all over the red carpet, Hudgens’ nails shimmer and reflect light from every angle, while maintaining Bieber’s signature understated simplicity.

Bieber and Ganzorigt first came across the design when working together for the 2022 Met Gala.”[Zola] It was like, ‘Do you want to see it with the chrome dust?'” Bieber previously told POPSUGAR. “I’ve done chrome before, but I’ve never done it with a thin layer of polish before, and as soon as we did it, I was like, ‘I’ll take this. This is my new stage. Layering makes all the difference, taking Bieber’s neutral and Hudgens’ white manicure to a whole new level.

After updating Hudgens’ Instagram to examine her take on the glazed donut manicure trend from every angle, we’ll definitely be adding the manicure to our list of nail trends for summer, along with split French manicures and velvet nails. .

Take a closer look at Hudgens’ new manicure below.