Vanessa Hudgens looks radiant in Fendi-Versace outfit

american actress Vanessa Hudgens has been characterized in the world of fashion by a modern and avant-garde style that above all imposes fashion, innovating the trends of the moment and proposing those of tomorrow, thus making it a reference and inspiration when it comes to dazzling outfits.

recently shared on social media a completely glamorous outfit that she wore in a Red carpet and in that she wears black from head to toe, adding an elegant touch by taking advantage of textures and prints that make her shine with this monochrome style so trendy

You can read: Visual effects created by wearing a belt in your outfits

The beautiful also a singer, model, composer and designer looked beautiful in a mini dress with long sleeves and pleated skirt from the Fendi and Versace collection from last year. As an eye-catching accessory, she placed a wide belt buckle type, a very particular type of fashion accessory from around the middle of the last decade, in which belts like this, super wide and with a ‘giant’ buckle, were the trend.

To give more drama to the outfit and to emphasize the markings, she also used bag and socks with logos from the Italian fashion houses that she was wearing on this occasion, as well as pointe shoes. She wore the loose hairwell smoothed with a parting in the middle, gold earrings, some in white enamel and makeup with melon-colored shadows and opaque pink lips.

She attended the opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in manhattan, New Yorkin the United States, and alluded in his publication to his tribute to ‘Fendace‘, as the Fendi and Versace collaboration that these brands made and now Vanessa Hudgens wears would be called.

This image type ‘goth chic‘ we also saw her very present in her attire from the Met Gala of this 2022, where she wore a beautiful translucent outfit from Moschino with tail lace, also in black, with shoes very high, a braided bun and diamond jewelry in earrings, bracelets and rings.

She looked very seductive in that dress that looked like lingerie fashionor of haute couture; a very striking and daring outfit, which she stole on camera, clearly in keeping with her role as co-host for fashion in it live stream, alongside La La Anthony and Hamish Bowles.

As always, Vanessa Hudgens making a statement and looking radiant in a couple of very avant-garde and giving it a touch bohemian, gothic and modern that she knows so well how to combine and do it with a lot of glamour.