Vanessa Hudgens risks and does not win with the least flattering neckline

Housing foreclosures for non-payment of mortgage climb to maximum since 2016

Madrid, March 7 (EFE) .- Mortgage foreclosures in habitual residences, or seizures of a property for sale, grew by 57.4% in 2021 year-on-year to reach 11,947, which is the highest rise since 2014 and the highest figure in more than five years, in 2016, according to data provided this Monday by the INE. Data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) reveal that in 2021, 14,862 homes of natural persons were seized, of which 2,915 were not the habitual residence of the owners, 38.6% more. The total number of registrations of certifications for foreclosures initiated in 2021 was 32,383, which was 7.4% less than in 2020. For the year as a whole, 11.1% of foreclosures on homes were on new properties , and 88.9% overused; the former fell by 27.8% from the previous year, while the latter increased by 13.6%. Considering the year of registration of the mortgage, 17.6% of foreclosures initiated on homes in 2021 corresponded to mortgages signed in 2007, 14% to mortgages closed in 2006, and 9.9% to mortgages from 2005. Thus, the period 2005-2008 concentrated 51.1% of foreclosures initiated last year. Breaking down the data by autonomous communities, those that presented the highest number of certifications for foreclosures out of the total number of properties were the Valencian Community (7,573), Andalusia (6,727) and Catalonia (5,287), while the Foral Community of Navarra, with 136; La Rioja, with 266, and Cantabria, with 273, registered the lowest number. Andalusia (4,510), the Valencian Community (4,402) and Catalonia (3,703) recorded the highest number of foreclosures on homes, and the Foral Community of Navarra (86), La Rioja (133) and Cantabria (164), the lowest number . FOURTH QUARTER In the last quarter of the year, mortgage foreclosures on habitual residence increased by 4.8%, 3,231 in total; In four of the last five quarters, 3,000 operations were exceeded, highlights the INE. Of the homes of natural persons with foreclosure, 3,231 were habitually owned (4.8% more than in the same quarter of 2020) and 818 were not the habitual residence of the owners (7.9% more). Between October and December, the number of registrations of certifications for foreclosures initiated in the property registries was 7,866, 20.9% more than the previous quarter and 22.7% less than in the same period of 2020. home foreclosures accounted for 64.9% of all foreclosures; 34.8% of the total were habitual residences of natural persons (3,231), 13.4%, of legal persons, and 10.4% to other dwellings of natural persons. Other urban foreclosures (premises, garages, offices, storage rooms, warehouses, residential buildings, other buildings and urban developments) accounted for 27.8% of the total. The autonomous communities with the highest number of certifications for foreclosures over the total number of properties in the fourth quarter were the Valencian Community, with 1,960, followed by Andalusia, with 1,743, and Catalonia with 1,141. At the other end of the table, the Comunidad Foral de Navarra (35), La Rioja (38) and Cantabria (84) recorded the lowest figures. Regarding homes, Andalucía (1,173), Comunitat Valenciana (1,130), and Cataluña (849) presented the highest number of foreclosures, while Comunidad Foral de Navarra (23), La Rioja (25) and Baleares (41), the minors. In its note, the INE explains that the statistics collect information on the certifications of foreclosures that are initiated and registered in the Property Registries, relating to all rural and urban properties. (c) EFE Agency