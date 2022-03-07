Vargas remembers ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez for his good time with Real Spain

Real España is accentuating a new outstanding start under the command of coach Héctor Vargas, who this Saturday added his fourth consecutive win by defeating Vida (1-0) on matchday 9 of the 2021-22 Clausura Tournament that was played at the Ceibeño stadium .

Vargas referred to this good moment at the press conference, where he also saved a place to remember the passage of Mexican coach Raúl Gutiérrez who, according to him, had a difficult start due to losses in the squad.

“The moment is good for the team, it came from a good tournament with runner-up with all the chances of having a good tournament, the problem was the beginning and it was complicated by the virus (coronavirus) and we are part of the filter that the teams have when things don’t work”, was heard from the helmsman before the microphones at a press conference.

And he added: “Thank you for me, but bad for Potro that he had to leave because of the results, I have had to leave clubs; these games are so early because of the knowledge I have of the players, but perhaps another coach would have taken longer. I put my grain of sand and they use it to get the results”.