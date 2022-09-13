Vázquez claims to lower the criteria to be a professor in the faculties of Medicine after the requests to create a center in León

LEO NEWS Valladolid Tuesday, 13 September 2022, 14:33



The Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, demanded today in Valladolid to reduce the accreditation criteria of the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca) to be a professor in the faculties of Medicine before proposing new centers in León and Burgos. In addition, he opted to give way to the 4,000 Medicine graduates in Spain who are unemployed as they lack the title of specialist and be able to join the National Health System.

Claims in León and Burgos



On the occasion of the presentation of the ‘Guide to Prevention of Suicide’ of the Castilla y León Mental Health Federation, Vázquez met the demands to create new faculties of Medicine in León and Burgos. In the first place, he made it clear that it is something that does not depend on the Ministry of Health but is a decision that corresponds to the Board as a whole and, in particular, to the Education portfolio, since it is decided within the Council of Universities.

Trouble finding teachers



The counselor stressed that having a Faculty of Medicine is not “simply” to build a building, but rather it is necessary to have professionals. Not surprisingly, he recalled the “serious” problems that the Salamanca and Valladolid centers have in finding teachers to teach the subjects to the students. In this sense, he pointed out that the Aneca accreditation process is “very difficult” to be a teacher. He made reference to the Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, who recently raised the need to lower the accreditation criteria, although there has been no progress to date.

Improve conditions for graduates



By way of reflection, Alejandro Vázquez made reference to the almost 4,000 Medicine graduates who cannot be hired in the National Health System due to the lack of a specialist degree. «Before starting to ‘manufacture’ new Medicine graduates, it is necessary to release those that already exist”, he stated. Hence, he recalled the request from Castilla y León and other communities to the Ministry of Health to create an extraordinary call for Family Medicine, in order to solve this problem.