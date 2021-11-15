Sports

Vecino: “Unexpected situation at Inter. If it continues we should talk “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read

A clear, polite and direct message. Explicit on the other side of the world, but directed to Appiano Gentile and Viale della Liberazione. Matias Vecino, during today’s press conference, as well as talking about the last match played by Celeste, and projecting on the next match against Bolivia, to the remote question of FcInterNews, why he found so much continuity with the representative of his country, but it wasn’t the same at club level and when we could admire the Vecino of the national team with the Nerazzurri shirt, he replies: “With the national team I have always had the opportunity to playing, I had continuity. And it is clear that this gives you a lot of confidence, allowing you to demonstrate your maximum potential and your best version. In football there are moments, we go through different situations. In this case in Inter, in the last few months, I have been experiencing one situation that was not what I thought I could live at the beginning of the year based on what I had discussed with the manager and with the club. But one must always respect the decisions of the coaches, stay focused, train hard and be ready when the coach and your team need you. As I said before, they are moments, with positive, sometimes negative faces. But it’s clear that if these moments get a little too big, I think we will have to talk, always with the utmost respect, for find a solution that is good for everyone “.

November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 21:44)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rome, Smalling and Mayoral the troubles of Pinto: here is the strategy for the market – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

3 days ago

“I don’t think I have a better squad than last year. Bruno Peres and Jesus would have been useful. Refereeing? I have to protect myself and that’s all”

7 days ago

bad news for Inzaghi on the derby

2 weeks ago

A great victory. Nice to play in this atmosphere

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button