Vecino: “Unexpected situation at Inter. If it continues we should talk “

A clear, polite and direct message. Explicit on the other side of the world, but directed to Appiano Gentile and Viale della Liberazione. Matias Vecino, during today’s press conference, as well as talking about the last match played by Celeste, and projecting on the next match against Bolivia, to the remote question of FcInterNews, why he found so much continuity with the representative of his country, but it wasn’t the same at club level and when we could admire the Vecino of the national team with the Nerazzurri shirt, he replies: “With the national team I have always had the opportunity to playing, I had continuity. And it is clear that this gives you a lot of confidence, allowing you to demonstrate your maximum potential and your best version. In football there are moments, we go through different situations. In this case in Inter, in the last few months, I have been experiencing one situation that was not what I thought I could live at the beginning of the year based on what I had discussed with the manager and with the club. But one must always respect the decisions of the coaches, stay focused, train hard and be ready when the coach and your team need you. As I said before, they are moments, with positive, sometimes negative faces. But it’s clear that if these moments get a little too big, I think we will have to talk, always with the utmost respect, for find a solution that is good for everyone “.