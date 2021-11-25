Venice, Cordoba: “Special with Inter. They will find an unpredictable team “

The words of the Colombian, now manager of Venice, the next opponent of Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri

Interviewed by SkySport24, Ivan Ramiro Cordoba, former Inter and now manager of Venezia, also talks about the match that will take place in the Lagoon on Saturday evening between his current team and his ex.

His landing in Venice.

“A somewhat curious situation, I arrived here thanks to an American friend. This is a cause that I want to marry, with projects that are really done and that there are no words left in the wind. Here I above all have to strengthen the youth sector and we have brought in Guerrero, who has a past in the Masia del Barça, we would like to follow the example of realities like Atalanta, Sassuolo or Udinese.

You arrived and immediately Serie A. Do you feel like a talisman?

“I don’t like feeling like that. We started when we weren’t even among the favorites, but with a serious project we reached Serie A.”

Many foreigners in the team: is it hard to integrate them?

“As far as foreigners are concerned, I have a bit of experience, since I’ve been in a team, Inter, one of the most international in the world. Zanetti is a coach with whom we want to carry on a long-term project : he surprises you every time. And I really like Ceccaroni: a positive leader, he speaks with facts, he understands that he can aspire to important levels “.

How will it be facing Inter for you?

“I wonder too. I think it will be special, a particular emotion. I will keep it in my heart however it goes”.

“I don’t know. Inter know they will find an unpredictable team that won’t give up on playing. They will have to prepare well for the match.”

