Veranos new characters in the Christmas special • On your screen

Everyone knows that the machinery of Marvel It is something that never, under any circumstances, stops. The plan to conquer the movie theaters that started with Hombre de Hierro has been fulfilled. During the coming months (and years) we will see an infinity of UCM productions, both on the big screen and in Disney+, and all of them promise to make us fall in love and expand everything we have seen so far. New mythologies, new genres, new characters and many more pieces to achieve a much larger puzzle.

They started with the movies, then the one-shots, now the series, a whole gear that has been increasing everything we knew. This 2022 we will get another new format, the special ones. Guardians of the Galaxy will premiere a Christmas special in December that promises to serve as a bridge for the third installment. A few days ago, James Gunn released a message that left the networks paralyzed, “The best thing I’ve done so far”. Now the director and screenwriter clarifies his words:

I did say it. But I’m prone to hyperbole & usually think the current thing I’m working on is the best thing I’ve ever done. That said I really do love it & think people are going to be very happy this Christmas with what we’re creating. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/tUFmrILP2j — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2022

“I said it, but I’m prone to hyperbole and usually think whatever I’m doing at the moment is the best thing I’ve ever done. That said, I really love it and I think people are going to be very happy this Christmas with what we’re creating.”replied the creator on his Twitter account.

What do we know about the special?

James Gunn has clarified several aspects of the special in the thread he has created on Twitter, the first is about the duration of the special. He has not given concrete data, but he does “It will last as long as a television special”, that is, it will not have a movie duration. Rumors suggest that we will see a special that will last around an hour, as if it were a chapter of a series.

You also mentioned that the filming of the Christmas special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is being done at the same time, simultaneously. The special will first be released in the Christmas season and the third installment will be seen in theaters in May 2023. This little Christmas episode will take place between volumes 2 and 3 of the trilogy.

We will see new characters

And since he couldn’t sit still, which we appreciate, Gunn has also mentioned that “More than one great new MCU character will be introduced”. Yes, you have read correctly. In addition to reuniting with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn, we will also have new characters that we will see for the first time within the MCU.

The rumors and the announced signings suggest that we will see Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulterand a mysterious character played by Chukwudi Iwuji. Both performers are confirmed for Volume 3, so it is to be expected that they will be featured in this special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special will premiere this Christmas on Disney+.