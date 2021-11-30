Sports

Verona-Cagliari, the official formations

Everything is ready for Verona-Cagliari, a match valid for the 15th day of the Serie A championship. There is expectation for the great ex of the match, that Giovanni Simeone who has experienced fluctuating seasons with the rossoblù and who this year seems unleashed; Mazzarri, who has to do without Godin and Cragno, will have to find a solution for the Argentine’s excellent streak. Right away the official formations of Verona-Cagliari.

The official line-ups of Verona-Cagliari

VERONA: Montipò; Dawidowicz, Gunter, Ceccherini; Pharaohs, Ilic, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone. Coach: Tudor.

CAGLIARI: Radunovic; Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Lykogiannis; Vellanova, Grassi, Nandez, Dalbert; Joao Pedro, Keita. Coach: Mazzarri.

15th day of Serie A, Verona-Cagliari: where to see live TV

The live TV of Verona-Cagliari will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast from the Bentegodi stadium will start at 20.45.

We also remind you that the Verona-Cagliari match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.

