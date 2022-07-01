‘Versión Española’ celebrates Pride with ‘La vida de Adele’









‘Spanish version’ joins the LGTBI+ Pride Celebration with the issuance of ‘The life of Adele’, directed by Addellatif Kechiche. An exciting journey of initiation and an intense love story starring Adèle Exarchopulos and Lea Sedoux that won, among many other international awards, the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Best Film.

In the program, moderated by Cayetana Guillen Cuervothe singer participates Alba Reche and the artists Rocío Saiz and Coco Dávez.

‘The Life of Adele’ chronicles a teenager’s deeply emotional and sexual connection with an art student whom she met in a lesbian bar. A controversial film due to the high voltage of its sex scenes between women, passionate in its staging and sincere like few films about lesbian love.