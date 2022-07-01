Entertainment

‘Versión Española’ celebrates Pride with ‘La vida de Adele’

‘Spanish version’ joins the LGTBI+ Pride Celebration with the issuance of ‘The life of Adele’, directed by Addellatif Kechiche. An exciting journey of initiation and an intense love story starring Adèle Exarchopulos and Lea Sedoux that won, among many other international awards, the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Best Film.

In the program, moderated by Cayetana Guillen Cuervothe singer participates Alba Reche and the artists Rocío Saiz and Coco Dávez.

‘The Life of Adele’ chronicles a teenager’s deeply emotional and sexual connection with an art student whom she met in a lesbian bar. A controversial film due to the high voltage of its sex scenes between women, passionate in its staging and sincere like few films about lesbian love.

‘The life of Adele’

Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) is fifteen years old and knows that it is normal to go out with boys, but she has doubts about her sexuality. One night she unexpectedly meets and falls in love with Emma (Léa Seydoux), a young woman with blue hair. Her attraction awakened in her by a woman who shows her the path of desire and her maturity will make Adèle have to suffer the judgments and prejudices of family and friends. Adaptation of the graphic novel ‘Blue’, by Julie Maroh.

Adèle’s life is transformed when she meets Emma, ​​a girl with blue hair. Her torrid love story will reveal to him what her desire is and help her find herself on the path to maturity. Directed by Frenchman of Tunisian origin Abdellatif Kechiche, “The Life of Adele” stars Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Sydoux and has been one of the most successful films at recent festivals.

Source link

