veto of the Morazán stadium, high economic fine and loss of points
2022-04-04
The ball was stained again Honduras and the Royal Spain will suffer consequences by being unable to provide security in the classic against Marathon which was played, halfway, on Saturday, April 2.
The game corresponding to date 12 of Clausura 2022 was suspended at minute 29 after disturbances between the hobbies of the sampedrana squads at the Morazán stadium, which will be banned as punishment for what happened.
– Penalties at the table –
The authorities of the National League They have not wanted to issue a statement or their main directors refer to the issue, since they await the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission. But the presidents of both teams do not accept the mistakes of their fans and there is no plan to stop the violence.
The Disciplinary Commission will meet no later than this Tuesday to resolve the case and within the scenarios that are handled, the punishments could be the following for the Machine:
✖️ Temporary closure of the Morazán stadium of up to three games.
✖️ Economic fines that could reach up to 100 thousand lempiras.
✖️Loss of points
✖️ Play the next three games at home on alternate court, which would be the Olympic Stadium, behind closed doors.
✖️ Prohibited the entry of the organized bar in everything that remains of the Clausura 2022 championship
This is mentioned according to what is dictated by the regulations of the Disciplinary Commission. The professors will play at home against Olympia on Saturday, in addition to the games for the date 16 and 18 against Victoria and Vida.
At this meeting it will be decided whether the game, suspended when Real Spain won 1-0will be played with the same actors, being behind closed doors, alternate court or activated with the same protocol, although this last option is almost impossible due to vandalism.
“Surely there will be a sanction. We are in the hands of the Disciplinary Commission and we will abide by and accept any resolution they make. We only ask that you be benevolent, as our intention is to promote peace and harmony in the stadiums. And they must understand that those who did this wanted to stop the good sports performance of the team. Everything was going well until the visiting bar entered and began with the provocations”, said the Aurinegro president, Elías Burbara, to TEN.
Similarly, for this Tuesday the mayor of San Pedro Sula, Robert Contrerasmade official his invitation to the leaders burbara and Orinson Amaya (president of the Marathon) to a meeting at the Municipality, together with the lawyer Rodolfo Bueso of the Disciplinary Commission, to discuss the issue of “maintaining peace in the city’s stadiums.”