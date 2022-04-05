veto of the Morazán stadium, high economic fine and loss of points

2022-04-04

The ball was stained again Honduras and the Royal Spain will suffer consequences by being unable to provide security in the classic against Marathon which was played, halfway, on Saturday, April 2.

The game corresponding to date 12 of Clausura 2022 was suspended at minute 29 after disturbances between the hobbies of the sampedrana squads at the Morazán stadium, which will be banned as punishment for what happened.

– Penalties at the table –

The authorities of the National League They have not wanted to issue a statement or their main directors refer to the issue, since they await the resolution of the Disciplinary Commission. But the presidents of both teams do not accept the mistakes of their fans and there is no plan to stop the violence.

The Disciplinary Commission will meet no later than this Tuesday to resolve the case and within the scenarios that are handled, the punishments could be the following for the Machine:

✖️ Temporary closure of the Morazán stadium of up to three games.

✖️ Economic fines that could reach up to 100 thousand lempiras.

✖️Loss of points

✖️ Play the next three games at home on alternate court, which would be the Olympic Stadium, behind closed doors.

✖️ Prohibited the entry of the organized bar in everything that remains of the Clausura 2022 championship

This is mentioned according to what is dictated by the regulations of the Disciplinary Commission. The professors will play at home against Olympia on Saturday, in addition to the games for the date 16 and 18 against Victoria and Vida.