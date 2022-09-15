Vice President will lead a council of ministers this afternoon

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, will lead a council of ministers this afternoon in which some special guests who were not identified.

The activity is scheduled for 6:00 in the afternoon and will be held in the Government Council Room of the National Palace, without knowing until now the reason and the topics to be discussed in the meeting

The information of the meeting was made known by the Press Directorate of the government house when communicating the presidential agenda corresponding to this Thursday.

“The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, heads Minister councilMinisters and special guests”, cites the official announcement.

Luis Abinader in the USA

Precisely the president, Luis Abinader, is in the United States exhausting an agenda with American politicians.

Today he plans to meet with the vice president of the North American country, Kamala Harris. Yesterday she did it with Nancy Pelosi, president of the House of Representatives, with whom she spoke for more than half an hour.

This Thursday he is scheduled to meet with congressmen at the Capitol, then he will meet with the director of the Western Hemisphere of the Security Council Juan González and the National Security Adviser of the Vice President Philip Gordon.

Later, the president will talk with Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS).

The President @LuisAbinader started his schedule in #Washington with a meeting with the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi), where they addressed topics of interest for the strengthening of bilateral relations.???????????? pic.twitter.com/sTigGFudL3 — Presidency of the Dominican Republic (@PresidenciaRD) September 14, 2022