Victoria’s Secret Beauty launches a new fragrance: it’s the first in five years

The launch is the latest step in Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s transformation efforts.

The beauty brand, owned by parent company Victoria’s Secret & Co., will launch “Bare Eau de Parfum” on Tuesday, a partnership with international perfume school Symrise.

“Throughout our transformation, we have focused on listening to customers and saw a unique need in the market for a fragrance that complements women of all backgrounds and walks of life,” said Kristen Lagoa, vice president of merchandising, Victoria’s Secret beauty and accessories. She told WWD. “This one-of-a-kind fragrance fulfills our mission to celebrate all women by adapting to each person’s body chemistry to create a scent unique to them.“.

“We started having conversations as a team: If we were to capture the brand in a bottle today, what would we come up with? And so Bare was born.”he continued. “This fragrance launch was a natural extension of our mission to uplift and champion all women. This new fragrance mainstay honors the power of individuality and becomes something beautiful for everyone. It’s about celebrating radical authenticity and represents a subtler side of sexy that all women can relate to.”.

Lagoa said it took Victoria’s Secret about two years to create Bare.

“Choosing a fragrance is an extremely personal experience, so we took our time to develop a fragrance that would be relatable and unique to everyone who wears it,” he explained. “While Bombshell and Tease [fragancias] they are still our brand and we are very proud of them, our brand is dynamic, our client is dynamic and there was another side that we were missing. Bare is our most intimate experience, it’s about a quiet confidence that comes from knowing and being your true authentic self”.

The new fragrance belongs to the woody-floral fragrance family and is made from “recycled materials and responsibly sourced ingredients,” according to Pruett, as well as a blend of musks, including Madagascar mandarin oranges, Egyptian violet petals and Australian sandalwood.

“In creating this fragrance, we wanted to create something completely different, something that would reveal the signature scent everyone is looking for,” Nathalie Benareau and Carlos Vinals, master perfumers at Symrise who helped create Bare, said in a joint statement. “Comforting yet captivating, soft yet sensual. The idea was to accentuate the wearer’s natural beauty without masking their unique scent and individuality.”

The Bare collection includes perfumes, mists, lotions and body creams and is priced between €15 and €75.99.