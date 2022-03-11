VIDEO: Alejandro Fernández is captured leaving a restaurant and paparazzi accuse him of being in an inconvenient state

The Fernández Dynasty continues to be under the spotlight, and this time it was the turn of the youngest son of Don Vicente, Alexanderwho gave something to talk about again, after he was caught leaving a restaurant in not so suitable conditions.

And it is that Mexican media affirm that the so-called “El Potrillo” had too many drinks and therefore had to receive help from the staff to walk.

Fernández is already in Mexico after a vacation with his girlfriend Karla Laveaga, so he has taken advantage of the time to spend time with some friends. However, the YouTube channel Kadri Paparazzi published a video in which it can be seen that the singer exceeded his alcohol consumption.

According to the platform video, The youngest of the Fernández Dynasty went to an exclusive restaurant in Mexico City, in the company of his friends and his current sentimental partnerwho was very aware of him, especially when he began to drink too much.

In the pictures, The interpreter of “Like who loses a star” appears at a table wearing a red jacket, striped shirt, jeans and a cap, a quite casual look which shows that it was a moment of distraction. However, when the night passed, the artist was seen having several drinks and losing his bearing a little.

As the hours passed, the classic hiccup became present, but what really would have betrayed his drunken state was that, when trying to leave the place, he was supported by restaurant staff. Although the men were willing to help the singer, he decided to go down the stairs alone, even though his walk was a bit wobbly.

outside the premises, He met some girls who were selling roses and marzipan, so he talked to them and bought some items from them. Finally, Alejandro Fernández said goodbye to his friends and, together with his girlfriend, left the place.

This is not the first time that “El Portillo” has been seen with a few too many drinks, so social network users have begun to discuss whether this is due to the loss of his father, Vicente Fernández, who died last 12 December 2021.

