VIDEO. The retrofit trend and canned wine at the Grand JT des Territoires by Cyril Viguier

Find each week the Grand JT des Territoires by Cyril Viguier, in partnership with La Dépêche du Midi.

The Grand JT des Territoires is broadcast on TV5 Monde, LCP and local and regional TNT television channels. It is devoted to the news seen by all the regional media. Every weekend, Cyril Viguier offers a tour of the regions to meet the actors of the news, in partnership with The Midi Dispatch.

Contents of the June 11, 2022 edition:

– Baccalaureate: last straight line

The last straight line for baccalaureate candidates. Before the dreaded philosophy test next Wednesday, high school students are preparing and are already taking their first subjects. Report in the footsteps of a viaATV candidate, from the start of this newspaper.

– Mobility: the retrofit trend

How about switching from petrol or diesel to electric? The “retrofit” trend is developing in the automobile industry. This is particularly the case in Brittany, as Tébéo, the Télégramme group channel, will show us.

– Wine: whatever the bottle

Another trend that we will introduce you to in this journal is that of canned wine. A Gironde farm has just launched this new kind of production. Objective: to seduce another audience will tell us TV7, the channel of the Sud-Ouest group.

– Agriculture: strong as an ox

Strong as an ox. You know, for sure, the expression and well, it is demonstrated more and more in our fields. The editorial staff of VosgesTV will tell us about animal traction at the end of the newspaper.