VIDEO: They accuse Laura Bozzo of not bathing and having poor hygiene in ‘The House of Celebrities’

One of the most mediatic participants of “The house of the famous” without a doubt it is the Peruvian controversy, Laura Bozzo. And it is that he always gives something to talk about in this reality show, where he has gained popularity among his followers, while other members have fallen prey to social media haters.

But there are some personalities who, in addition to having fans, have detractors, such as Niurka and Laura Bozzo, the latter being the subject of several criticisms of her personal hygiene. Through social networks, specifically on Twitter, Various users took up fragments in which it can be seen that in addition to the fact that he does not like to wash dishes or bathrooms, it seems that he does not have the best hygiene habits either.

This situation was derived from the fact that not only is he not observed bathing daily, but also, when he does, he apparently puts on the same clothes he took off at least immediately after bathing.

I can’t believe what my eyes see 🤣🤣🤣🤦🤮 I mean Mrs 🐍🐍 went to bathe, she put on the same disgusting clothes I think she doesn’t even wear underwear 🤦 and then she’s going to bathe in perfume 🤣🤣🤦🤮 no no no !!

WHAT PTO ASCOOO 🤦 sorry @CristinaEustace ! One is out that is PUERCA 🤦 #LCDLF2 pic.twitter.com/aQ5Do1ZFiz — DanyG (@elizabe93827305) June 9, 2022

This can be seen in this video, where after taking a shower, Laura Bozzo puts on the clothes she took off and later “takes another bath”, but now in perfume. Given this, the detractors of ‘La Señorita Laura’ assured that it was possible that she did this to “hold on” without bathing for many days, because perfume is known to kill bad odours.

In fact, although the origin of these body fragrances is Egypt, it was in France where their use became popular due to the scarcity of water.as many people were looking for a way to smell good without having to bathe, perfume being the ideal solution to remedy this problem.

On the other hand, social network users recalled that Laura Bozzo never wants to wash the dishes and only shows up in the kitchen when all that remains is to accommodate them in the drawers. although according to them “it is not even good for that”, since it is difficult to accommodate them so that everyone can enter their place.

Whenever the kitchen is already clean, this woman goes and says that we have to clean 🤦🤬 she would have better started cleaning since they finished breakfast! 🤡🤦 And she should better go take a bath! 🤡 Have you seen that she took a bath? #LCDLF2 pic.twitter.com/4uK4cif0fg— DanyG (@elizabe93827305) June 8, 2022

