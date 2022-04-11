Video: they capture the huge explosion in Costa Sur that caused a general blackout

The magnitude of the explosion in the switchyard of the Central Costa Sur, in Guayanilla, caused a fire with a shock wave that covered the area where this industrial equipment is located in a matter of seconds, can be seen in a video to which he had access The new day through sources.

“Fractions of a second before the explosion, a kind of flash can be seen on the right side of the image, which is the current flowing through the lines”indicated one of the informants.

The final report of the investigation into what exactly happened in the switchyard, the epicenter of the general blackout reported last Wednesday, is expected to be ready this week, reported the appointed commissioner of the Fire Department Bureau, Marcos Concepcion.

“We do not rule out anything, the investigation continues”told this medium, about the investigation in which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF, in English) is also working, by federal authorities.

Preliminarily, the official explained that switch 0082 stored 1,960 gallons of mineral oil inside, with an energy charge of 230,000 volts.

“We are directed to that breaker failed due to the amount of voltage that was inside, that breaker it didn’t fully activate, it held that energy there (instead of releasing it), which may have caused it to explode the way it did.”raised.

For his part, engineer Gadiel Hernández, from LUMA Energy, indicated that there was a possibility that the switch that caught fire had exceeded its useful life. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

“I have to look for the file to see, but it must probably be a breaker with over 40 years of service and its useful life of about 30 years must have already expired,” Hernández explained. (Jorge A. Ramirez Portela)

Concepción stated that, as part of the investigation, each switch located in the yard and the elements of these industrial devices are being analyzed, in search of “what else could have failed.” On Thursday, during a visit to the Costa Sur plant as part of the investigation, in which he was present The new daythe commissioner announced that the recordings of security cameras located near the place of the explosion would be analyzed.

“Based on the cameras we were able to see other details that we want to be sure of and rule out, so that nothing remains in doubt. Based on that, we decided to expand the investigation further”he stated. “It is going to take us several more days to be able to determine what could have been the cause of that fire.”